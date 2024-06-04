BIG, RATCH Group partner up to cash in on demand for clean energy

The collaboration aims to meet future clean-energy demand in the industrial, transportation, and power-generation sectors, with the ultimate goal of achieving carbon neutrality and net-zero greenhouse-gas emissions, as well as fostering a low-carbon society in the future, the companies said.

During the signing ceremony for the memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Monday, BIG (Bangkok Industrial Gas) managing director Piyabut Charuphen said the partnership with RATCH Group demonstrates both companies' commitment to advancing the energy transition through innovation and technology.

RATCH Group chief executive Nitus Voraphonpiput said the signing of the MoU represents a strategic partnership between RATCH Group and BIG in which their strengths will be leveraged to develop green hydrogen using renewable energy and explore related business opportunities.

Also called renewable hydrogen, green hydrogen is obtained by electrolysis of water.

Nitus said the MoU would allow companies to investigate the viability of producing hydrogen from renewable energy sources both in Thailand and internationally.

He said that as a power-generation leader, RATCH Group can use its expertise in developing methods and models for utilising renewable energy to produce green hydrogen. Additionally, the company's domestic and international renewable power plants can contribute to this initiative.

"This is RATCH Group's first step into the hydrogen fuel sector, building on its existing power-generation business and allowing for expansion of its renewable power production base, particularly in Australia," Nitus said.