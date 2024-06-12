Bangkok Airways launches the ‘Low Carbon Skies’ Campaign in partnership with OR

In collaboration with PTT Oil and Retail Business Public Company Limited (OR), the airline is pioneering the use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) on the flight between Samui and Bangkok. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to enhance the sustainability of airports under its management.

Puttipong Prasarttong-Osoth, President of Bangkok Airways Public Company Limited, stated that Bangkok Airways is committed to evolving into a ‘sustainable airline’ by advancing business operations under the ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) framework. This year’s environmental strategy includes the ‘Low Carbon Skies by Bangkok Airways’ initiative, which focuses on reducing carbon emissions across all business operations, particularly in airline operations, which contribute the largest share of CO2 emissions.

The airline’s mission includes efficient resource management and alternative energy use. Recently, Bangkok Airways partnered with OR to use Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) on a pilot flight, demonstrating its commitment to clean energy and reducing CO2 emissions. This initiative aligns with global efforts to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, as outlined by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and the International Air Transport Association (IATA).