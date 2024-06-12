Bangkok Airways launches the ‘Low Carbon Skies’ Campaign in partnership with OR

In collaboration with PTT Oil and Retail Business Public Company Limited (OR), the airline is pioneering the use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) on the flight between Samui and Bangkok. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to enhance the sustainability of airports under its management.
Puttipong Prasarttong-Osoth, President of Bangkok Airways Public Company Limited, stated that Bangkok Airways is committed to evolving into a ‘sustainable airline’ by advancing business operations under the ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) framework. This year’s environmental strategy includes the ‘Low Carbon Skies by Bangkok Airways’ initiative, which focuses on reducing carbon emissions across all business operations, particularly in airline operations, which contribute the largest share of CO2 emissions.
The airline’s mission includes efficient resource management and alternative energy use. Recently, Bangkok Airways partnered with OR to use Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) on a pilot flight, demonstrating its commitment to clean energy and reducing CO2 emissions. This initiative aligns with global efforts to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, as outlined by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and the International Air Transport Association (IATA).
“To reaffirm our status as the best regional airline globally and in Asia, as recognized by Skytrax for seven consecutive years, we are dedicated to continuously improving service quality to ensure that passengers receive exceptional travel experiences. Moreover, Bangkok Airways aims to contribute to the proliferation of green aviation in Thailand and the region. Over the past years, we have implemented several measures to reduce CO2 emissions, such as efficient aviation fuel use, which in 2023 alone reduced CO2 emissions by 11,321 tonnes, or over 200 kilograms per flight. The use of SAF on pilot flights further reduces CO2 emissions by approximately 1,346 kilograms per flight,” added Puttipong.
Disathat Panyarachun, Chief Executive Officer of PTT Oil and Retail Business Public Company Limited (OR), stated that the collaboration between OR and Bangkok Airways in the ‘Low Carbon Skies by Bangkok Airways’ initiative, through the use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel, aims to support the aviation industry’s transition towards a cleaner and more sustainable future. Sustainable Aviation Fuel has chemical properties similar to jet fuel and is produced from used cooking oil (UCO). SAF can be blended with jet fuel for use in aircraft without requiring engine modifications, thus reducing carbon emissions.
For this inaugural flight, SAF was sourced and imported by PTT International Trading (PTTT), a subsidiary of PTT. This partnership also aligns with OR’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly the ‘G’ for ‘Green’ aspect, which focuses on creating a healthy environment. This initiative effectively contributes to achieving OR’s 2030 targets.
Nijapat Piyapant, Deputy Chief Executive Officer for Airports at Bangkok Airways, stated that, apart from airline sustainability upgrades, the company also aims to enhance sustainability across its three airports (Samui, Sukhothai, and Trat) through the ‘Green Airport’ concept. Samui Airport, the first to be certified with the carbon footprint label by the Thailand Greenhouse Gas Management Organization, serves as the model for this initiative, featuring key sustainable practices:
- Passenger Terminal Design: The use of natural materials and translucent buildings to reduce the need for artificial illumination, and the allocation of more green spaces around the airport.
- Facilities: The installation of electric vehicle (EV) charging ports, using low-burning refrigerants, and replacing over 80% of airport lights with LEDs.
- Waste Management: The implementation of separate waste bins, the promotion of zero plastic use, and the employment of eco-friendly containers. A comprehensive wastewater treatment system recycles water for airport landscaping, achieving zero wastewater discharge and reducing CO2 emissions by over 39.7 tonnes annually.
- Net Zero Emission Plans: The upgrade of apron lighting in the airport’s parking lot to LEDs, installing solar cells, converting ground service vehicles to electric, and developing the airport into a Green Terminal.
These initiatives underline Bangkok Airways’ commitment to environmental stewardship and its role in fostering a sustainable aviation business in the region.