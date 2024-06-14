PTT focused on transition to clean energy, says new CEO

The remarks were his first vision and mission statement to the media since officially taking office on May 13.

Noting that Thailand was following the global trend of transition to clean and green energy, and as part of an effort to achieve the government's target of carbon neutrality by 2050 and net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2065, he emphasised that it was part of PTT's mission to accelerate and facilitate this transition.

Apart from improving the production of natural gas, a necessary energy source during the transition period, with greater efficiency and lower carbon emissions, he said that PTT was now prioritising the potential green solution from hydrogen power, particularly for the industrial sector.

"Hydrogen technology is currently regarded as the most clean energy source, with zero emissions. Even though the cost of production remains high, we see some potential for Thailand to mass-adopt this technology. PTT hopes to play an important role in laying the groundwork for hydrogen infrastructure across the country. However, our hydrogen plan will be primarily for the industrial sector, not the mobility sector," he stated.

PTT is currently implementing hydrogen infrastructure on a small scale in its various subsidiary businesses to identify potential-use cases or new business hydrogen-related models that PTT and others can use.

According to Kongkrapan, the combination of the hydrogen and carbon businesses was part of PTT's strategy to accelerate growth through new business and opportunities. He pointed out that the move would benefit the company's decarbonisation efforts.