Fortune 500 inaugural Southeast Asia rankings launched

The move was announced as part of Fortune’s Southeast Asia 500 rankings for 2024, a first-time list of the region’s largest companies ranked by revenue in the fiscal year 2023.

With one of the world’s fastest-growing regions now having its own Fortune 500 list, this progress reflects Southeast Asia’s growing importance in the global economy as supply chains shift and the region’s economies develop rapidly.

The inaugural rankings covered companies from seven Southeast Asian countries: Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, the Philippines, and Cambodia.

Indonesia leads with 110 companies, followed by Thailand with 107. Malaysia, with 89 companies on the list, edged out Singapore, which had 84. The list includes 70 companies from Vietnam, 38 from the Philippines, and two from Cambodia.

Trafigura, a commodities trader based in Singapore, is the top revenue earner on the list, with sales of $244 billion. The privately held commodity trader in minerals, metals, and energy has the fewest employees of the list’s top 10 revenue-generating companies and is the second most profitable.

The top 10 companies in the Southeast Asia 500 are diverse. Thailand’s PTT is ranked second, Indonesia’s Pertamina is third, and Perusahaan Listrik Negara, the Indonesian state electricity company, is sixth.