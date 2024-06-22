China’s Sinopec eyes moving beyond oil business in Thailand: source

The acquisition of a 49% share in Susco Dealers Ltd (SDA), the operator of Susco petrol stations, by Sinopec (Hong Kong) Ltd, a subsidiary of Sinopec, China’s oil and gas conglomerate, could open doors to the Beijing-based giant expanding in Thailand beyond its stable oil business, a source in the energy industry has speculated.

After the US$34 million acquisition in December 2022, SDA changed its name to Sinopec Susco Ltd in August the following year.

The first petrol station under the Sinopec Susco brand was launched in Bangkok’s Ratchada area in October 2023. After that, the company gradually changed signboards of 25 existing Susco stations to Sinopec Susco, as well as unveiling a plan to increase the number of branches to 100 stations by 2030.

The source said Sinopec could target going beyond expanding petrol stations, as SDA was also engaging in the jet-fuel business.

It is predicted that jet fuel will see soaring demand in Thailand, especially from Chinese and Hong Kong airlines, after the permanent visa waiver between Thailand and China was kicked off in March in a move to boost mutual tourism, the source said.