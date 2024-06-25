Jungceylon to officially open the fresh new look with full center transformation

The Jungle Zone

The Jungle Zone, a four-story building along Patong Road 2 and beside the main entrance to the shopping mall and connected to M Social Phuket, is decorated with the concept of “Amid the Shady Trees,” featuring a tropical resort mall-style with lush greenery and wildlife themed architecture and interior design:

• B Floor (Basement): Spanning over 7,500 sqm, this floor features several offerings

- Souvenir shops from Phuket and all over Thailand to provide tourists with interesting merchandise

- Food Bazaar and Grab&Go, a food court offering a variety of delicious Thai and international cuisines at affordable prices

- The Thairapy zone, which is a hub for natural spa products and traditional Thai massage, health spas, and beauty services

- Street Fashion zone for fashion enthusiasts

- Banking zone offering convenience

• Ground Floor: Over 7,200 sqm of international fashion brands and numerous restaurants, such as UNIQLO, Volcom, Melissa, Viera by Regazze, Jelly Bunny, Misty Mynx, LYN, American Eagle Outfitters, Rip Curl, AIIZ, VNC, Shoebar, Sunshine Service, Eye Center, Havaianas, Thann, Studio7, X=Act, Naraya, MK Gold, The Coffee Club, Burger King, Swensen’s, and Starbucks

• Second Floor: Sports fashion and beachwear stores like Adidas, Puma, Quiksilver & Roxy, DC Shoes, RVCA, and Billabong

There is also a newly opened restaurant zone called "LOVE EAT," under the concept "Delicious Journey for Food Lovers," offering a culinary adventure for food enthusiasts from around the world. The zone includes dining options such as Sukishi Korean Charcoal Grill, Din Tai Fung, Okuna Sushi, Akimitsu, Wa Japanese Yakiniku, and Pancake Corner.

The latest addition to the mall is a 2,000 sqm first-in-Phuket air-conditioned indoor electric go-kart racing track, "Power Drive Karts", on the third floor.

The Botanica Zone

The Botanica Zone is a three-story building adjacent to Patong Road 3 and M Social Phuket, decorated with the theme "Color of Flower Blooming", adding a vibrant touch with flower sculptures and gazebos in a modern park style. The main anchors are Big C, Robinson Department Store, and SF Cinema and features numerous fashion brand stores, including:

• Ground Floor: International and local fashion brands such as Coach, Birkenstock, Jas-pal, CPS, CC DOUBLE O, GENTLEWOMAN, Playboy, New Era, Under Armour, Skechers, Charles & Keith, Annebra, Levi’s, GUESS, G-Shock, Fitflop, Crocs, Timberland, Samsonite, Carolina Lemke, Eye Love It, Top Charoen Optical, KT Optic, Thann, Moshi Moshi, Watsons, Boots, and Beautrium

• Second Floor: Robinson Department Store and Big C

• Third Floor: SF Cinema City, Kidzooona, Froggy’s Fun Park, IT zone, Banana IT, and Samsung

The Bay Zone

A semi-outdoor multipurpose area in the heart of the shopping mall, with "A Sense of Sea Breeze" theme, featuring a large junk boat and art sculptures of dolphins and whales in a central pool, surrounded by schools of fishes and colorful jellyfishes, creating an exciting and vibrant oasis. This area hosts promotional events and showcases leading stores such as Shabushi, McDonald's, Fuji Japanese Restaurant, Le Siam, KFC, Tim Hortons, and Superdry.

The Garden Zone

Spanning over 4,700 sqm, this zone is connected to the entrance from Patong Road 3 and leads to The Bay Zone. It is a hub for international restaurants, lifestyle cafés, and chic hangout spots, decorated with the concept of "A Green Mythical Romance” and accentuated by Phuket's Sino-Portuguese shophouses in a modern classic style.

The Garden Zone offers a spacious and relaxing atmosphere, akin to being in a beautiful garden. It includes leading restaurants such as Hachiban Ramen, The Thai Food Factory, Zen, Urban Food, Spoon, Wine Connection, Spice House, Wabi Sabi, Churrasco, Taco Bell, McDonald's, Roxane Café, Yayoi, Irish Time Pub, Greyhound Café, Whynot, Café 101, Pizza Hut, Lacasa, Lavanille, and Pimnara Boutique Hotel.



Opening Celebrations Highlights

Shop to your heart’s content with the "Blooming Sales" promotion, where stores will be offering fantastic discounts ranging from 10% to 70%. Shoppers who spend 3,000 baht can participate in the Blooming Balloon Game to win gold prizes daily from 27 June to 7 July 2024.

Not to be missed is the exciting "The Blooming Oasis," a spectacular show of sounds and lights in celebration of the new chapter of Jungceylon. Featuring the Queen of Oasis, "Mai Davika Hoorne," the event will also include a grand concert performance by Thailand's Queen of Dance, "KT Kratae," adding fun and entertainment throughout the evening of 28 June 2024, from 6:00 PM at The Bay Arena, Jungceylon.

For further information, please call (+66) 76-600-111 or stay updated through Jungceylon Fanpage (https://www.facebook.com/JungceylonFanpage).

