AOT to repurpose some commercial space at two airports

The Airports of Thailand (AOT) said it has prepared commercial activities to compensate for an approximate loss of over 90 million baht from reclaiming commercial and office areas at Suvarnabhumi Airport and Phuket International Airport.

According to the agency’s letter to the Stock Exchange of Thailand on Friday (June 21), the reclamation, which will come into effect on July 1, aims to improve and develop facilities at the two airports to meet aviation standards and increase passenger satisfaction.

This move also aims to comply with aviation consultancy firm Skytrax’s suggestion on improvement and development of Suvarnabhumi Airport to meet passengers’ expectations, as well as promoting the airport to being among the world's top 50 airports by 2025 and among the top 20 within the next five years.