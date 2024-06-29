Grab bucks the trend of struggling food delivery operators

According to the financial performances of the four major food delivery service providers in Thailand — Grab, Line Man, Robinhood, and foodpanda — only Grab has managed to be profitable for two consecutive years.

Data from Creden Data shows that Grab, registered under the name Grab Taxi (Thailand) Co Ltd, had a revenue of 15.197 billion baht in 2022, its 10th year of operations in Thailand, and a profit of 576 million baht. In 2023, Grab’s revenue increased to 15.622 billion baht with profits rising to 1.308 billion baht.

Line Man (Thailand) Co Ltd had a revenue of 7.802 billion baht in 2022 with a loss of 2.730 billion baht. In 2023, its revenue increased to 11.634 million baht, while losses saw a considerable reduction to 253 million baht.

Foodpanda, registered under Delivery Hero (Thailand) Co Ltd, had revenue of 3.628 billion baht in 2022 and a loss of 3.255 million baht. In 2023, Foodpanda’s revenue increased slightly to 3.843 billion baht with losses decreasing to 522 million baht.

Robinhood, registered under Purple Ventures Co Ltd in the SCBX group, had a revenue of 538 million baht in 2022 and a loss of 1.986 billion baht. In 2023, its revenue increased to 724 million baht but losses surged to 2.155 billion baht.