Top Energy Absolute executives resign to ensure transparency

Somphote Ahunai and Amorn Sapthaweekul have resigned from their positions with Energy Absolute (EA) to ensure transparency, following accusations by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regarding the procurement of foreign equipment and software. They are confident in their innocence and are cooperating with relevant authorities in the investigation.

The SEC has accused Somphote and Amorn of violations under the Securities and Exchange Act. The case has been forwarded to the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO) as a predicate offence under the Anti-Money Laundering Act.