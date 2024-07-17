Gulf, Intouch announce merger to consolidate energy, telco businesses

Sarath Ratanavadi, Thailand’s second-wealthiest tycoon, has unveiled a plan to consolidate his energy and telecoms businesses under one company.

Gulf Energy Development (GULF) will merge with Intouch Holdings (INTUCH), which controls the country’s largest mobile phone operator AIS, as part of restructuring to maximise operational and investment efficiency, the companies announced on Wednesday.

The move aims to reduce redundancy in shareholding structures and enhance growth opportunities in the energy, infrastructure, and digital sectors, the statements said.

NewCo, the company formed by the merger, will be listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) with registered capital of 14.94 billion baht (US$414.77 million).