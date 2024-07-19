TrueBusiness partners Google, Street Smart to offer workspace solutions

The collaboration aims to revolutionise workspace productivity solutions and managed services for businesses in Thailand, while also enhancing Google Workspace services for educational institutions in the country.

The partnership harnesses the power of AI and cloud technology to integrate organisational workflows, making them more productive, agile, and seamless.

How Lih Ren, True's head of commercial, strategy and telcotech partnership, said the move would combine Google Workspace's innovative solutions with Street Smart's managed service expertise, offering a comprehensive suite of services tailored to the needs of modern businesses.

"We're excited to partner with Google and Street Smart to address the challenges faced by Thai businesses, especially those with remote and in-premise workforces. Our goal is to seamlessly integrate Google Workspace into business operations, fostering collaboration and maximising productivity," he said.

Ren explained that this partnership leverages the collective strengths of TrueBusiness, Google, and Street Smart to introduce a comprehensive Google Workspace solution and managed service offering in Thailand.

It provides a worry-free experience, equipping businesses to maximise the potential of Google Workspace and Gemini to improve productivity and collaboration, he said.