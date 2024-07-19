TrueBusiness partners Google, Street Smart to offer workspace solutions

The collaboration aims to revolutionise workspace productivity solutions and managed services for businesses in Thailand, while also enhancing Google Workspace services for educational institutions in the country.
The partnership harnesses the power of AI and cloud technology to integrate organisational workflows, making them more productive, agile, and seamless.
How Lih Ren, True's head of commercial, strategy and telcotech partnership, said the move would combine Google Workspace's innovative solutions with Street Smart's managed service expertise, offering a comprehensive suite of services tailored to the needs of modern businesses.
"We're excited to partner with Google and Street Smart to address the challenges faced by Thai businesses, especially those with remote and in-premise workforces. Our goal is to seamlessly integrate Google Workspace into business operations, fostering collaboration and maximising productivity," he said.
Ren explained that this partnership leverages the collective strengths of TrueBusiness, Google, and Street Smart to introduce a comprehensive Google Workspace solution and managed service offering in Thailand.
It provides a worry-free experience, equipping businesses to maximise the potential of Google Workspace and Gemini to improve productivity and collaboration, he said.
"Our recent accession to become a Google Premier Partner for Google Workspace and our expansion of services to include solution advisory, training, and managed services is our testament and commitment to bringing the best digital solutions to support the digital transformation of Thai businesses," he added.
Aditip Panupong, head of industry, strategic partnerships at Google Thailand, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration.
"We're thrilled to join TrueBusiness and Street Smart in empowering Thai businesses and schools with the collaborative power of Google Workspace. This partnership demonstrates how Google's tools, combined with local expertise, can fuel workplace productivity and digital transformation," he said.
Daisuke Matsubayashi, CEO of Street Smart, a leading Japanese solutions provider for Google Workspace implementation, expressed confidence that the partnership with TrueBusiness would be a major step forward in the firm's vision to "lead social change through digital transformation".
"We will leverage our expertise in Google Workspace implementation and utilisation support, cultivated through working with various clients in Japan, including private companies, educational institutions, and local governments, to serve the people of Thailand through our strong partnership with TrueBusiness," he noted.
The partnership offers solutions for both businesses and educational institutions:
Thailand's AI adoption rate will increase by 3-4 times in the next two years, said Ren while expressing confidence that this latest comprehensive service from True will receive positive feedback from both businesses and the education sector.