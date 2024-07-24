New company brings together the best restaurants to cater to young generation

Eight leading gourmet restaurants have joined together under the umbrella of FAB Food Holding Co Ltd, a new entity in the industry, with the intention of targeting young-generation customers who constantly seek out new trends for their modern lifestyle.
FAB Food is the newest subsidiary of investment company Aqua Corporation Plc, which made the announcement on Wednesday. FAB Food Holding is a partnership with Boon Rawd Brewery subsidiary Food Factors Co Ltd, and BNF Holding, whose CEO Piyalert “Beer” Baiyoke will serve as the chief executive of the new company.
Aqua CEO Shine Bunnag said that FAB is a collaboration of three parties who are passionate about food, adding that the “F” came from Food Factors, the “A” from Aqua, and the “B” from the nickname of Piyalert – “Beer”.
Shine is also the chief executive officer of Nation Group.
Shine said that FAB Food Holding incorporates eight well-known restaurants under its management, including 142 branches of Santa Fe, Santa Fe Easy and Meng Zap Nua, 10 branches of Sekai No Yamachan, 42 branches of Somtum Je Daeng Sam Yan and 10 branches of Ramen Desu, Ikkousha Ramen and Uchidaya Ramen.
“Under the leadership of CEO Piyalert, I am confident that FAB will be cooking up the most delicious, spiciest, and trendy menus that would win the hearts of all food lovers,” said Shine.
Bhurit Bhirombhakdi, the CEO of Boon Rawd Brewery, said that the company had been focusing on quality in the food and beverage business for nearly a century of its operations in Thailand.
“We believe that this partnership would enable Food Factors to further improve the quality and services of restaurants under its management, while BNF Holding would also contribute its expertise in the restaurant industry to create the best experience for all diners,” he said.
Piyalert Baiyoke, the CEO of BNF Holding and FAB Food Holding, said that FAB would focus on young generation customers with strong purchasing power who seek out high-quality products and services that fulfill their modern lifestyle.
“While expanding to cover new trends in the food industry, we intend to also preserve our existing customer base with the uniqueness of our identity. We also believe in maintaining sincerity in order to win the customers’ heart,” said Piyalert.
Worapat Chawananikul, chief financial officer of Boon Rawd Trading Ltd and a director at Food Factors Ltd, said that Food Factors was currently managing gourmet restaurants under three brands: Santa Fe, Santa Fe Easy and Meng Zap Nua, each with specific target groups among steak and northeastern food lovers.
“This partnership would enable us to improve our products and services to better serve the needs of our target groups, while still maintaining the quality of ingredients, which is the heart of our restaurant business,” he said.
Aqua's managing director, Chaipipat Kaewtrairat, said that Aqua’s journey into the restaurant industry started with the Ramen Desu franchise of Japanese noodles, which currently has five branches across Bangkok.
“The food industry has been growing steadily, as it is one of the essentials of life and hence has lower risk in a recessionary economy,” he said. “This collaboration brings together the strength of all eight gourmet brands that are well-known among food lovers. They will support each other and bring the best products and services to new and loyal customers.”