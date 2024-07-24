New company brings together the best restaurants to cater to young generation

Eight leading gourmet restaurants have joined together under the umbrella of FAB Food Holding Co Ltd, a new entity in the industry, with the intention of targeting young-generation customers who constantly seek out new trends for their modern lifestyle.

FAB Food is the newest subsidiary of investment company Aqua Corporation Plc, which made the announcement on Wednesday. FAB Food Holding is a partnership with Boon Rawd Brewery subsidiary Food Factors Co Ltd, and BNF Holding, whose CEO Piyalert “Beer” Baiyoke will serve as the chief executive of the new company.

Aqua CEO Shine Bunnag said that FAB is a collaboration of three parties who are passionate about food, adding that the “F” came from Food Factors, the “A” from Aqua, and the “B” from the nickname of Piyalert – “Beer”.

Shine is also the chief executive officer of Nation Group.

Shine said that FAB Food Holding incorporates eight well-known restaurants under its management, including 142 branches of Santa Fe, Santa Fe Easy and Meng Zap Nua, 10 branches of Sekai No Yamachan, 42 branches of Somtum Je Daeng Sam Yan and 10 branches of Ramen Desu, Ikkousha Ramen and Uchidaya Ramen.

“Under the leadership of CEO Piyalert, I am confident that FAB will be cooking up the most delicious, spiciest, and trendy menus that would win the hearts of all food lovers,” said Shine.