Siam Piwat and Siam Paragon join 12 Embassies to commemorate King Rama X’s birthday anniversary, from 26-29 July 2024

• Siam Paragon exhibits captivating floral craft “Busabunchalee MaleeNopparat Chalerm Prachon” at The Jewel, M Floor, from 1-31 July 2024.

Siam Paragon presents cherished Thai floral art and craft with a majestic floral exhibit “Busabunchalee MaleeNopparat ChalermPrachon,” which means exquisite flowers and auspicious gemstones in celebration of His Majesty the King’s birthday. The lavish flower showcase is designed by internationally-renowned Thai floral artist Sakul Inthakul, who is also recognized by his exquisite contemporary Thai flower showcase. The showcase is a collaboration with the Faculty of Home Economics Technology at Rajamangala University of Technology Krungthep, led by Head of Home Economics Education led by Asst. Prof. Dr. Jakkrapan Roopngam and joined by over a hundred students from the Faculty of Home Economics, a gathering of fine craftmanship to express loyalty and offering best wishes to His Majesty the King.

Sakul Inthakul talks about this floral masterpiece at Siam Paragon that “This is a grandiose of floral work in celebration of a very auspicious occasion. As an artist, this is a public space exhibit, which is rather different from art gallery showcase. As Siam Paragon is a destination that welcomes numerous visitors each day, the challenge is how to create a visually-stunning centerpiece that strikingly capture attention and a great photo opportunity. This floral display reflects Thai heritage and culture and at the same time incorporates contemporaneity that can speak to people of all generations. The inspiration and intricate details to create this masterpiece definitely leverage the value of this work of art. Most importantly, the objective of the work is to offer blessings and express our loyalty to His Majesty the King in this auspicious occasion.”

For this golden-yellow ceremonious showcase, Sakul was inspired by varieties of Thai flowers, especially yellow star which symbolizes the reign of King Maha Vajiralongkorn. A total of 46 Yellow Star blooms were created using fabric crafted with various intricate technique of traditional Thai banana leaf art. Each pollen takes the shape of buckle in traditional Thai costume and decorated with fabric in the colors of auspicious gemstone including diamond, pearl, emerald, ruby, yellow sapphire, garnet, blue sapphire and blue topaz.

Sakul has served royal commissions for Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother and therefore intentionally incorporates “Queen Sirikit Cattleya” orchid, one of the iconic floras named after Her Majesty The Queen Mother, into this elaborate display. The orchid together with the yellow star symbolize love and connection between the His Majesty the King and Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother. The orchids are crafted with lifelike Thai flowers including crown flowers and gardenia woven into various patterns of graceful flower netting.

The public are cordially invited to commemorate His Majesty the King’s birthday anniversary and experience the cultural performances for free, from 26-29 July 2024, from 13.00 – 19.00 hrs. For more information, call Siam Paragon 02-610-8000 or follow Facebook: SiamParagon

#LongLiveTheKing #SiamPiwat #SiamParagon