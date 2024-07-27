GULF and Dent Chula continue ‘GULF Sparks Smiles’ project for 4th year in Rayong

Gulf Energy Development Public Company Limited (GULF) collaborated for the fourth consecutive year with the Faculty of Dentistry Chulalongkorn University (Dent Chula), to complete the third round of the “GULF Sparks Smiles” initiative for 2024, held on July 24-25 at Wat Mab Toey in Pluak Daeng district of Rayong province.
The initiative aims to provide free dental services, including tooth removal, filling, cleaning, fluoride coating, x-ray and wisdom tooth extraction by experienced dentists. Also joining the project were volunteers who are GULF employees from the head office and the company’s Pluak Daeng power plant. The initiative follows GULF’s commitment to improving the quality of life as well as access to equal healthcare services for all Thais, in line with the company’s motto: ”‘Powering the Future, Empowering the People”.
Dr Phrueksa Phetlorlian, a dentist who volunteered for the project, said: “Having good oral hygiene is a first step towards having good physical health, as we use our teeth 8-10 hours per day in chewing foods and pronouncing words. The GULF Sparks Smiles project greatly benefits people in remote areas who might not have time to stand in the queue to get treatment at public hospitals and cannot afford to go to private hospitals. Today I volunteered together with my daughter to work in the mobile unit, which gave me an opportunity to bond with my family via a charitable activity. I would like to thank GULF for realising the importance of oral and dental care and for organising this project that benefits the community and society.”
Dr Chaniporn Sungboonmak, an operative dentist at Rayong Public Health Office, said: “The Public Health Office has been arranging mobile dental units every month to provide services to people who could not go to the hospitals. The GULF Sparks Smiles project has helped with this effort for four consecutive years, providing free dental services to locals and helping them save on travelling expenses to the city. We found that many patients had never been to a dentist before, so we gave them advice on proper oral care. We thank Gulf and a team of dentists for initiating this project and keeping it going continuously.
Chutiwat Keuchuay, a volunteer who is an employee of GULF Pluak Daeng (GPD) power plant, said: “The GULF Sparks Smiles mobile dental unit complements the missions of GPD power plant, which has been carrying out campaigns to improve the quality of life of surrounding communities. It is one of the company’s projects that ensures equal access to medical services, enhancing the quality of life for all.”
GULF Sparks Smiles project is organised four times every year. The last round this year is scheduled for October 21 to mark the National Dental Health Day at the Faculty of Dentistry Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok, which can serve over 1,000 patients.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/GulfSPARK.TH/