Thai Airways reports Q2 profit, pushing H1 earnings to 2.7bn baht

Thai Airways (THAI) and subsidiaries reported a steep decline in second-quarter 2024 profit, with net earnings falling to 314 million baht – a drop of 1,959 million baht from the same period last year. Profit attributable to the parent company was 306 million baht, according to THAI’s report to the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) on Friday.

This translates to earnings per share of 0.14 baht, a drop of 0.90 baht (86.5%) from last year.

Friday's announcement took the airline’s H1 2024 profit to 2.7 billion baht, down from 14.7 billion baht the previous year.

As of June 30, 2024, THAI operated 77 aircraft and reported total assets of 270.526 billion baht and liabilities of 310.956 billion baht.