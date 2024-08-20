Trip.com unveils new Asia Live Streaming Centre in Bangkok

The launch event saw participation from representatives of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and business partners.

This new live streaming hub signifies a major expansion of the group's content-marketing strategies. It aims to revolutionise the way partners and consumers connect by generating daily live content that showcases Thailand's tourism offerings and delivers travel inspiration and deals directly to adventurous customers.

Bo Sun, chief marketing officer of Trip.com Group, expressed delight at having the TAT and its business partners share this milestone with the group.

"By working together, we can showcase the best travel experiences to our users. Thailand's vibrant social-media scene and its status as a top regional travel destination make it an ideal location for this launch. We have the potential to elevate travel across Asia to new heights by harnessing the power of live streaming to engage passionate travellers," he said.

The Asia Live Streaming Centre will serve as the group's regional hub, partnering with hotels, local attractions, and businesses in Thailand to showcase various travel products and deals.

The content will focus on high-quality offerings, including those listed on Trip.Best, a ranking list on Trip.com that helps global travellers select the best experiences a destination has to offer.

Serving as the group's regional hub, the Asia Live Streaming Centre will initially broadcast daily content in Thai on Trip.com Thailand's social-media channels. English content will follow later, catering to international audiences.