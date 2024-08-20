Trip.com unveils new Asia Live Streaming Centre in Bangkok

The launch event saw participation from representatives of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and business partners.
This new live streaming hub signifies a major expansion of the group's content-marketing strategies. It aims to revolutionise the way partners and consumers connect by generating daily live content that showcases Thailand's tourism offerings and delivers travel inspiration and deals directly to adventurous customers.
Bo Sun, chief marketing officer of Trip.com Group, expressed delight at having the TAT and its business partners share this milestone with the group.
"By working together, we can showcase the best travel experiences to our users. Thailand's vibrant social-media scene and its status as a top regional travel destination make it an ideal location for this launch. We have the potential to elevate travel across Asia to new heights by harnessing the power of live streaming to engage passionate travellers," he said.
The Asia Live Streaming Centre will serve as the group's regional hub, partnering with hotels, local attractions, and businesses in Thailand to showcase various travel products and deals.
The content will focus on high-quality offerings, including those listed on Trip.Best, a ranking list on Trip.com that helps global travellers select the best experiences a destination has to offer.
Serving as the group's regional hub, the Asia Live Streaming Centre will initially broadcast daily content in Thai on Trip.com Thailand's social-media channels. English content will follow later, catering to international audiences.
The live stream content will not only provide travel inspiration but also offer increased exposure and additional sales channels for Trip.com Group's business partners. This complements the group's existing marketing initiatives, which include mega sales, collaborations with Thai social-media influencers, and food tourism campaigns – all part of a comprehensive, one-stop marketing solution.
Promotions for Trip.com's upcoming double-digit mega sales on September 9 and November 11 will be featured in the live stream. The group plans to expand the live-stream content to its Trip.com sites across Southeast Asia in the first quarter of 2025, with the long-term goal of extending this live-streaming initiative to other markets where the format is gaining traction.
The strategic launch in Thailand leverages the country's well-established live-streaming ecosystem and its abundance of tourism offerings, ideal for content creation. This reinforces Trip.com Group's position as a leader in tourism-focused live streaming.
The success of the "Super World Trip" live stream series launched in Thailand in 2023, which sold more than 20,000 hotel room nights, exemplifies this. Subsequent live streams in Tokyo, Singapore, Seoul and Hong Kong also generated significant inbound travel demand.
The Asia Live Streaming Centre is a continuation of the Group's BOSS Live Series, an initiative launched by Trip.com Group co-founder and executive chairman James Liang in 2020 to bolster the travel industry. Not only did it become a marketing trailblazer in tourism, but it also provided renewed confidence and hope for the industry's eventual post-pandemic rebound.