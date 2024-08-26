Accor switches its focus to franchise in Thailand and Asia-Pacific

Jens O. Reichert, Accor’s vice president of development for Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, and Vietnam, recently shared his insights in an exclusive interview with The Nation.

Highlighting the resurgence of Chinese middle-class travellers and the expanding Indian middle class in Asia, he stated that demand for diverse accommodation options will undoubtedly rise, bolstering the growth of mid-scale hotel businesses not only in major cities but also in second- and third-tier cities across Asia, particularly Thailand.

“Methods change, people change. And as a company, we have to adapt to the modern environment, as do many others,” he said, noting that the growing middle class in countries such as China and India is driving up outbound travel and the demand for affordable accommodations.

To meet the rising demand from this economy and mid-scale segments, Accor is focusing on a franchise model. This strategy enables the company to quickly expand its footprint while optimising resource allocation.

He pointed out that this strategy is appropriate at this time for several reasons.

First, franchising enables Accor to grow its presence more quickly and efficiently, particularly in second- and third-tier cities. The company sees significant growth potential in these markets, which aligns with Thailand’s government initiatives to expand tourism beyond traditional hotspots.

By focusing on secondary and tertiary cities, Accor is aligning its growth plans with the broader trend of travellers seeking off-the-beaten-path destinations.

Furthermore, the franchise model is favoured due to its operational efficiency and lower costs for hotel owners, promoting their brands in a competitive landscape.