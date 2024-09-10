True Corp, TAT launch ‘True Delicious Guide in Thailand’ project

The project includes a curated list of 444 of Thailand's top-rated restaurants, all of which have received the "True Delicious Guide" certification. This certification ensures quality, cleanliness, atmosphere, service, and value for money.
True Corporation's chief marketing officer, Tanaphon Manavutiveth, said he was thrilled to strengthen the partnership with TAT through the “True Delicious Guide in Thailand” campaign.
"This initiative not only encourages people to embark on travel adventures and discover the unique flavours of each region but also supports local food businesses across the country," he said.
Digital Connectivity Meets Culinary Exploration
The campaign takes advantage of True's extensive 5G (fifth-generation) network coverage, allowing travellers to stay connected while discovering culinary delights across the country. True and dtac customers will receive exclusive benefits, which include:
"This innovative partnership between True Corporation and TAT demonstrates a commitment to promoting domestic tourism, supporting local businesses, and leveraging technology to enhance the travel experience across Thailand," Tanaphon said.
Boosting Tourism in Secondary Provinces
Pattaraanong Na Chiangmai, TAT director for the Northern Region, emphasised the initiative's alignment with government efforts to stimulate tourism in 55 secondary provinces.
"This approach aligns with the government's tax measures aimed at stimulating tourism in secondary provinces, covering both the off-peak 'Green Season' and the peak 'High Season'," she explained.
According to Sanpichit Eamcherangkul, head of True Corporation's CRM/Reward Division, the project is part of the company's larger "True Nationwide, Throughout Everyone" campaign, which aims to highlight the company's extensive network coverage while also supporting local economies.
"We invite everyone to embark on their travel adventures while discovering the delicious flavours of local cuisines from all over the country," she said. “Each region has its own distinct cuisine, lifestyle, and culture, providing travellers with new and unique experiences on each trip."
“Together with TAT, we carefully selected and certified 444 must-visit restaurants in 55 provinces, including major cities and secondary provinces, awarding them the 'True Delicious Guide' certificate as a guarantee of quality," she added.
She then highlighted restaurants’ criteria for recognition, which include excellent food, cleanliness, atmosphere, service, and reasonable pricing. Furthermore, True will grant full privileges to True and dtac customers, including free 5GB of internet for three days per month when visiting key tourism destinations in 33 provinces, with a focus on 16 secondary cities.
"The campaign encourages everyone to explore, be inspired, and share their experiences by visiting, tasting, and sharing these 'Unseen' and 'Hidden Gem' destinations through the True 5G network, which covers all regions, reaching everyone, everywhere," she noted.
Travellers can access details about certified restaurants, travel destinations, and special discounts through the TrueID and dtac apps. For more information, visit https://ttid.co/OiLl/TrueGuide.