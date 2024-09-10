True Corp, TAT launch ‘True Delicious Guide in Thailand’ project

The project includes a curated list of 444 of Thailand's top-rated restaurants, all of which have received the "True Delicious Guide" certification. This certification ensures quality, cleanliness, atmosphere, service, and value for money.

True Corporation's chief marketing officer, Tanaphon Manavutiveth, said he was thrilled to strengthen the partnership with TAT through the “True Delicious Guide in Thailand” campaign.

"This initiative not only encourages people to embark on travel adventures and discover the unique flavours of each region but also supports local food businesses across the country," he said.

Digital Connectivity Meets Culinary Exploration

The campaign takes advantage of True's extensive 5G (fifth-generation) network coverage, allowing travellers to stay connected while discovering culinary delights across the country. True and dtac customers will receive exclusive benefits, which include:

Five gigabytes of free internet for three days when checking into certified "True Delicious Guide" restaurants in 16 secondary provinces.

Monthly promotions, such as the "Dine for Free" event involving 16 restaurants in 16 secondary provinces.