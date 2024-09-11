TCEB launches ‘Thailand MICE Visa Prepaid Card’ for business travellers

At a press conference on Wednesday, TCEB president Chiruit Isarangkun Na Ayuthaya said that the collaboration was in line with the organisation's vision of positioning Thailand as a premier destination for business events and transforming the country into a high value-added destination for global business travellers.

"TCEB's core strategy is based on forming strong business alliances and identifying opportunities to increase the MICE industry's contribution to Thailand's economy. The bureau also focuses on developing innovative MICE products that will serve as distinct selling points for the Thai MICE industry," he said.

As a result, the launch of the “Thailand MICE Privileges” campaign, in collaboration with a large network of partners, provides exclusive benefits via the Thailand MICE Visa Prepaid Card. This prepaid Visa commercial card is designed for both international and domestic business travellers, as well as small and medium-sized business (SME) owners.

Chiruit pointed out that TCEB recognises the potential of business entrepreneurs, MICE travellers, and SME operators to leverage the benefits of this card to expand business opportunities and foster business growth. By 2025, TCEB hopes to have 30,000 Thailand MICE Visa Prepaid Card holders, with a 5% increase in per capita, per trip spending among MICE travellers.

The launch of Thailand MICE Visa Prepaid Card is a part of TCEB's efforts to meet its 2025 target.