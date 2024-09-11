TCEB launches ‘Thailand MICE Visa Prepaid Card’ for business travellers

At a press conference on Wednesday, TCEB president Chiruit Isarangkun Na Ayuthaya said that the collaboration was in line with the organisation's vision of positioning Thailand as a premier destination for business events and transforming the country into a high value-added destination for global business travellers.
"TCEB's core strategy is based on forming strong business alliances and identifying opportunities to increase the MICE industry's contribution to Thailand's economy. The bureau also focuses on developing innovative MICE products that will serve as distinct selling points for the Thai MICE industry," he said.
As a result, the launch of the “Thailand MICE Privileges” campaign, in collaboration with a large network of partners, provides exclusive benefits via the Thailand MICE Visa Prepaid Card. This prepaid Visa commercial card is designed for both international and domestic business travellers, as well as small and medium-sized business (SME) owners.
Chiruit pointed out that TCEB recognises the potential of business entrepreneurs, MICE travellers, and SME operators to leverage the benefits of this card to expand business opportunities and foster business growth. By 2025, TCEB hopes to have 30,000 Thailand MICE Visa Prepaid Card holders, with a 5% increase in per capita, per trip spending among MICE travellers.
The launch of Thailand MICE Visa Prepaid Card is a part of TCEB's efforts to meet its 2025 target.
With the goal of attracting 34 million MICE travellers, the bureau anticipates that the combined spending of domestic and international MICE travellers will total 200 billion baht, contributing 400 billion baht to income distribution in the Thai economy and transforming Thailand into a high value-added destination.
"The benefits include a comprehensive array of privileges across dining, shopping, hotels, limousine services, spa treatments, and airport services. These offerings not only enhance the MICE travel experience but also encourage increased spending and longer stays in Thailand. Additionally, cardholders will have the opportunity to join TCEB’s business network, keeping them informed of marketing activities and events," he said.
Punnamas Vichitkulwongsa, country manager for Visa Thailand, expressed his excitement about working with a government agency like TCEB for the first time to launch the prepaid commercial card.
"This financial solution comes at an appropriate time, as commercial card payments in Thailand have increased by double digits over the last year, highlighting the need for businesses of all sizes to adapt and digitise their payments.
"Our collaboration with TCEB demonstrates our commitment to improving access to financial solutions for B2B operations and driving sustainable economic growth in Thailand," he stated.
Welcome Offers, such as vouchers for shopping discounts at Central and Robinson Department Stores, as well as a 17% discount on lodging at Centara Hotels & Resorts throughout Thailand, are among the benefits and privileges.
Other partner benefits include a 15% discount on limousine services, 10% off dining, up to 60% off on transportation services, complimentary airport luggage storage twice a year, one free luggage delivery per year, up to 25% off hotel stays and discounts on shopping, spa packages and meeting packages.
Apart from providing various benefits to entice MICE groups to spend more time and money in Thailand, TCEB president Chiruit believes that the collaboration with Visa will help the bureau strengthen its database and better understand MICE groups' behaviour, requirements, and preferences.
"This move demonstrates our customer-centric strategy. With a better understanding of MICE, we can create better campaigns and marketing plans to meet the needs of this group," he said.
The Thailand MICE Visa Prepaid Card is a prepaid card that must be loaded before use. The card has a 350 baht issuance fee, and users can easily top up using the Deep Pocket app, which is available on both iOS and Android platforms.
The card, issued by T2P and regulated by the Bank of Thailand, complies with Visa's global data security standards. It can be used wherever a Visa card is accepted, and it comes with a slew of additional benefits.