Thai Airways rehab chief says no return to state enterprise

Piyasvasti Amranand emphasised that a state enterprise model "cannot respond to the needs of the aviation business in the modern digital economy".

“The company has to be managed under laws and regulations,” he added, stressing the importance of maintaining the airline's independence from political interference.

THAI lost its status as a state enterprise after the Finance Ministry was ordered to reduce its shareholding by at least 50% as THAI applied for business rehabilitation at the Central Bankruptcy Court in May 2020.

Over the past four years of rehab, THAI has issued new shares, converted debt to equity, and halved its workforce from 30,000 to 15,000.

THAI is due to resume trading on the stock market in 2025 after emerging from rehab.

Piyasvasti also outlined the company's strategy to attract new investors – targeting those with expertise in the aviation sector.

"The opening of share sales to specific investors is a way to bring new expertise into Thai Airways. We don't want to see THAI return to its old ways," he stated.

"Thai Airways has started negotiating for partners to buy shares in a group that will be offered to specific investors, namely foreign capital in the airline business,” said Piyasvasti, a former energy minister who was president of Thai Airways from 2009 to 2012.

The size of the deal, which is expected soon, would depend on how many shares were left over from debt conversion, he added.

The rehabilitation plan features a debt-to-equity conversion process, with various creditor groups having the option to convert up to 24.5% of their debt into equity at 2.5452 baht per share. Additional shares will be offered to existing shareholders, employees, and specific investors, with the total number of new shares not exceeding 31,500 million.