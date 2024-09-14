SCB, Phyathai Phaholyothin Hospital announce ‘Stroke Fast Track’

This innovative service aims to promote employee health and improve stroke care, particularly for those at risk or who have already experienced a stroke.
SCB chief executive officer Kris Chantanotoke emphasised the importance of employee well-being for the organisation's success. Since 2020, SCB and Phyathai Phaholyothin Hospital have collaborated on the SCB Telecare project, utilising telemedicine to provide employees with convenient access to health information and medical treatment.
SCB has expanded its partnership with Phyathai Phaholyothin Hospital to launch the "SCB Telecare Stroke Fast Track" feature. This service enables prompt and efficient treatment for employees at risk of stroke, leveraging the easily accessible Line OA platform.
"We are delighted to collaborate with Phyathai-Paolo Hospital Group and Phyathai Phaholyothin Hospital in caring for our employees' health. This aligns with our commitment to fostering well-being and building people," Kris said.
Att Thongtang, CEO of Phyathai-Paolo Hospital Group, said the hospital provides health-care services to more than 10,000 organisations nationwide, covering more than 491,000 employees.
"SCB is a key partner with over 19,000 employees across the country. The hospital group continually strives to improve its medical services, receiving JCI [Joint Commission International] accreditation, expanding patient facilities, and adopting new technologies," he noted.
Assistant Professor Veeraya Paocharoen, executive director of Phyathai Phaholyothin Hospital, highlighted the importance of stroke prevention and treatment.
She noted that one in every four people with risk factors such as diabetes, high blood pressure, smoking, or obesity suffers a stroke. Neurological diseases, including haemorrhagic stroke, Parkinson's, Alzheimer's and dementia, require expert medical care.
The hospital aims to improve brain and neurological safety, providing emergency care for critical conditions. It offers accurate and efficient care through a team of qualified experts and cutting-edge technology, including balloon and stent procedures for ischemic stroke treatment and interventional neuroradiology.
Att affirmed that SCB Telecare provides 24/7 online consultations with medical specialists and a multidisciplinary team for prevention, treatment, and rehabilitation. Medication delivery is also available to SCB employees nationwide. The service encourages workers to prioritise their health and well-being.
"The Phyathai-Paolo Hospital Group is dedicated to improving health-care technology and providing personalised care based on the ‘value-based health care’ concept," he said.