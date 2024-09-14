SCB, Phyathai Phaholyothin Hospital announce ‘Stroke Fast Track’

This innovative service aims to promote employee health and improve stroke care, particularly for those at risk or who have already experienced a stroke.

SCB chief executive officer Kris Chantanotoke emphasised the importance of employee well-being for the organisation's success. Since 2020, SCB and Phyathai Phaholyothin Hospital have collaborated on the SCB Telecare project, utilising telemedicine to provide employees with convenient access to health information and medical treatment.

SCB has expanded its partnership with Phyathai Phaholyothin Hospital to launch the "SCB Telecare Stroke Fast Track" feature. This service enables prompt and efficient treatment for employees at risk of stroke, leveraging the easily accessible Line OA platform.

"We are delighted to collaborate with Phyathai-Paolo Hospital Group and Phyathai Phaholyothin Hospital in caring for our employees' health. This aligns with our commitment to fostering well-being and building people," Kris said.

Att Thongtang, CEO of Phyathai-Paolo Hospital Group, said the hospital provides health-care services to more than 10,000 organisations nationwide, covering more than 491,000 employees.