iCon Group’s billion baht earnings raise suspicions

The iCon Group has surprised business observers by earning more than 5 billion baht this year, even though it was only set up five years ago.

This huge claimed revenue has raised the eyebrows of many, as they wonder if there were any suspicious dealings behind the company’s success, or if the company’s owner is a genius and has come up with a super strategy.

The iCon Group was founded by Warathaphon “Paul” Waratyaworrakul, often referred to by his employees as “Boss Paul”.

Warathaphon has earned fame by projecting himself as a super-successful online marketer, coining the phrase: “You’ll never get rich if you put your efforts in the wrong place.”