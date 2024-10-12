THAI ties up with local businesses to enhance passenger experience

For business and first-class passengers, THAI has introduced cosmetics from the La Mer brand, along with caviar and wines sourced from Italian suppliers.

“We are committed to promoting Thai identity globally and providing an impressive experience for passengers while restoring confidence as the national airline,” he said. Chai expects this strategy to create new business opportunities and sustainably boost the airline’s growth.

In 2023, THAI experienced a revenue increase, welcoming 13.8 million passengers, compared to 9 million in 2022. The airline’s revenue rose to 165.49 billion baht from 105.21 billion baht. In the first six months of this year, THAI served 7.68 million passengers, an increase of 11.8% year on year.

Currently, THAI is undergoing capital restructuring and plans to call on the Central Bankruptcy Court to allow it to exit the rehabilitation scheme and resume trading its shares on the Stock Exchange of Thailand by June 2025.