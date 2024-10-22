Haier Targets Market Leadership with New Thai Plant

The announcement follows the company's 10-billion-baht investment to construct Thailand's first air-conditioner manufacturing facility, spanning more than 324,000 square metres at WHA Eastern Seaboard 3 Industrial Estate (WHA ESIE 3) in Chonburi province.

Dong said construction is progressing according to schedule, expressing confidence in a timely launch. The factory is projected to reach a capacity of 3 million units in its first operational year, doubling to 6 million units by 2027.

Once operational, the company expects its market share in total electronic appliances to rise from 13% to 35%, positioning Haier as the leading electronics brand in the Thai market. The company currently ranks second behind Samsung in total electrical-appliance sales.

The new facility will distribute production equally between domestic and export markets, with ASEAN countries as the primary export focus.

While acknowledging inevitable price competition as Haier seeks to expand its Thai market presence, Dong emphasised the company's commitment to product quality over pricing strategies.

Haier has set a sales target of 11 billion baht for this year, a 1-billion-baht increase over the previous year, with total sales projected at 14 billion baht in 2025. In the first nine months of 2024, the company generated 9.8 billion baht in revenue.

Dong anticipates increased fourth-quarter sales, driven by government stimulus measures, including the Digital Wallet scheme.

Alongside the new manufacturing facility, the company will prioritise research and development, particularly in artificial-intelligence technology, to meet growing smart home demands. Plans also include expanding nationwide distribution channels and strengthening brand presence.

