Starbucks opens new flagship store at One Bangkok

The new establishment, located at One Bangkok, strengthens the coffee giant's presence in Thailand's growing coffee market.
Speaking at the official media opening on Tuesday, Starbucks Thailand's managing director Nednapa Srisamai expressed confidence in the sector's resilience.
"Despite consumers' more cautious spending behaviour as a result of the economic slowdown, it has no significant impact on the coffee industry," she said, citing the company's continued strong quarterly growth.
The new Starbucks Reserve™ at One Bangkok, spanning 860 square metres, has been certified as a Greener Store, adhering to strict environmental standards in water conservation, energy efficiency, waste reduction, and responsible materials usage.
This certification aligns with Starbucks' global commitment to establish 10,000 Greener Stores by 2025, supporting its target of halving carbon emissions, water usage, and landfill waste by 2030.
"This store is testament to our promise of serving exceptional coffee while making meaningful contributions to both the community and the environment. It's where tradition meets innovation, and every cup tells a story of sustainability and our local culture," Nednapa said.
The launch is part of Starbucks' broader expansion in Thailand, where it currently operates 517 retail locations, with plans to open five more branches by year-end.
"We usually open about 30 branches per year," Nednapa said, discussing future growth plans.
According to Statista, Thailand's coffee market is valued at US$3.31 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $3.92 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.16%. The average revenue per capita for home coffee consumption in 2024 is expected to be $9.90.
Sustainability Initiatives
The store introduces several environmental innovations, including Thailand's first comprehensive waste-recycling area.
"This store is the first to feature a condiment bar, a sustainable innovation that encourages customers to rinse leftover drinks, wash their cups, and dispose of waste properly," said Juthatip Kengmana, social impact and sustainability manager at Starbucks Thailand.
Starbucks aims to open 20 Greener Stores in Thailand by the end of 2024. The company recently launched its “LITTLE CHOICES. BIG CHANGES” sustainability campaign, offering a continuous 10-baht discount to customers who bring their own cups to any Thai outlet.
The two-storey store's design draws inspiration from Northern Thailand's elevated landscapes and hill-tribe communities, featuring local artwork including a ceiling textile piece by Ease Studio and a mural by artist Pavisa Meesrenon (PABAJA).
Thanasak Kulrattanarak, Starbucks Thailand's store development director, said the design is deeply inspired by the rich coffee culture of Northern Thailand and the dynamic energy of this urban location.
"We have created a space that reflects the beauty and traditions of our roots while serving as a welcoming haven in the heart of Bangkok," he said.
The store also features the OVISO™ espresso machine, with its body housed under the counter to facilitate interaction between customers and baristas during the brewing process.