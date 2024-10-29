Starbucks opens new flagship store at One Bangkok

The new establishment, located at One Bangkok, strengthens the coffee giant's presence in Thailand's growing coffee market.

Speaking at the official media opening on Tuesday, Starbucks Thailand's managing director Nednapa Srisamai expressed confidence in the sector's resilience.

"Despite consumers' more cautious spending behaviour as a result of the economic slowdown, it has no significant impact on the coffee industry," she said, citing the company's continued strong quarterly growth.

The new Starbucks Reserve™ at One Bangkok, spanning 860 square metres, has been certified as a Greener Store, adhering to strict environmental standards in water conservation, energy efficiency, waste reduction, and responsible materials usage.

This certification aligns with Starbucks' global commitment to establish 10,000 Greener Stores by 2025, supporting its target of halving carbon emissions, water usage, and landfill waste by 2030.

"This store is testament to our promise of serving exceptional coffee while making meaningful contributions to both the community and the environment. It's where tradition meets innovation, and every cup tells a story of sustainability and our local culture," Nednapa said.

The launch is part of Starbucks' broader expansion in Thailand, where it currently operates 517 retail locations, with plans to open five more branches by year-end.

"We usually open about 30 branches per year," Nednapa said, discussing future growth plans.

According to Statista, Thailand's coffee market is valued at US$3.31 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $3.92 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.16%. The average revenue per capita for home coffee consumption in 2024 is expected to be $9.90.

