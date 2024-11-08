CPF Swine Business Triumphs with ‘Waste No More, Sustaining Sustainability’

In a remarkable demonstration of circular economy principles, CPF Swine Business has launched an innovative sustainability programme that transforms farm waste into valuable resources, benefiting both local communities and the environment.

The “Waste No More, Sustaining Sustainability” initiative, which recently garnered top honours at the CPF Sustainability in Action Awards 2024, showcases the company's commitment to responsible resource management across its pig farming operations in Thailand.

This project focuses on improving waste management, particularly wastewater from animal manure, throughout its operations, from pig feed production to slaughtering and processing.

Employees across CPF’s swine business in Thailand have collaboratively devised this project, which promotes social responsibility and sustainable coexistence with local communities.

Through innovative technology and careful process management, CPF has successfully developed four valuable resources from what was previously considered waste: high-quality ash, nutrient-rich fertiliser water, biogas for community use, and nutritious organic sludge for farming.

From Waste to Worth: Four Sustainable Solutions

The “Good Ash Feed to Farm” programme converts ash from biomass incinerators at pig feed production plants into an effective bacterial control agent. After rigorous testing and approval from the Office of the Department of Industrial Works in Prachinburi Province, this ash now serves as an environmentally friendly alternative to lime on contract farms.

