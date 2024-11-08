CPF Swine Business Triumphs with ‘Waste No More, Sustaining Sustainability’

In a remarkable demonstration of circular economy principles, CPF Swine Business has launched an innovative sustainability programme that transforms farm waste into valuable resources, benefiting both local communities and the environment.
The “Waste No More, Sustaining Sustainability” initiative, which recently garnered top honours at the CPF Sustainability in Action Awards 2024, showcases the company's commitment to responsible resource management across its pig farming operations in Thailand.
This project focuses on improving waste management, particularly wastewater from animal manure, throughout its operations, from pig feed production to slaughtering and processing.
Employees across CPF’s swine business in Thailand have collaboratively devised this project, which promotes social responsibility and sustainable coexistence with local communities.
Through innovative technology and careful process management, CPF has successfully developed four valuable resources from what was previously considered waste: high-quality ash, nutrient-rich fertiliser water, biogas for community use, and nutritious organic sludge for farming.
The “Good Ash Feed to Farm” programme converts ash from biomass incinerators at pig feed production plants into an effective bacterial control agent. After rigorous testing and approval from the Office of the Department of Industrial Works in Prachinburi Province, this ash now serves as an environmentally friendly alternative to lime on contract farms.
“Previously, white lime would irritate our eyes and hands, and rain would wash it away quickly,” says Wichai Thanukaew, a contract farmer with over two decades of experience. “The good ash maintains its alkalinity even after rainfall, with a pH value around 10, giving us confidence in its disease-prevention capabilities.”
The initiative helps farmers save more than 300,000 baht per farm annually on lime purchases.
The “Good Fertiliser Water for Farmers” programme demonstrates exemplary water management. Treated wastewater from pig farms undergoes biogas processing, producing methane that generates electricity, reducing reliance on the national grid by 50-70%.
The resulting nutrient-rich water serves multiple purposes within the facilities and supports local farmers during drought periods. This zero-discharge system has evolved into a community resource, with CPF establishing a specialised learning centre for fertiliser expertise.
In Mae Sai district, Chiang Rai province, the "Good Gas for Community" initiative provides biogas from swine farms to over 30 households in Ban Dai subdistrict.
"Since connecting to the biogas system, our cooking gas cylinders last up to 4-5 months instead of 1-2 months," reports Chamroen Suwannasorn, a local resident.
The programme also supports community enterprises, powering the production of local specialities like iodine-enriched salted eggs and organic rice crackers.
The “Good Sludge for Farmers” programme transforms biogas system sediment into premium organic fertiliser. Through partnerships with various agricultural agencies and local authorities, this nutrient-rich fertiliser benefits numerous farming projects, including the Ban Dai community’s safe vegetable initiative and the Prince Chakraband Pensiri Center for Plant Development's royal projects.
“The good sludge has cut our production costs by more than half and boosted our productivity while actively participating in community-driven agricultural projects,” explains Banterng Phoncharoen, an orchard fertiliser specialist. “It’s provided free of charge and, when fermented with molasses, improves productivity without damaging the soil.”
The “Waste No More, Sustaining Sustainability” initiative exemplifies CPF’s dedication to sustainable business practices and community development. Beyond its immediate environmental benefits, the programme contributes to the company’s net-zero emissions goal whilst fostering knowledge exchange between employees and local communities.
This comprehensive approach to waste management demonstrates how agricultural businesses can create lasting value for society and the environment whilst maintaining profitable operations. The programme’s success in Thailand serves as a model for sustainable farming practices that benefit both industry and community stakeholders.