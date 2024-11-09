Property developer AssetWise grooves marketing strategy to a new beat

Leading property developer AssetWise is launching an innovative lifestyle marketing strategy by holding "SkyTrain Music Fest" – the first music festival held on the BTS Skytrain in Asia.

This unique initiative aims to spread year-end happiness with top Thai artists performing live on board the train.

AssetWise has joined forces with the organisers of "SkyTrain Music Fest" as the main sponsor, promising a trending experience that would capture the hearts of music lovers across Asia.

The festival will bring top artists like 4Eve, Atlas, Bowkylion, Ink Waruntorn, Jeff Satur, Nont Tanont, and The Toys to perform hit songs in an intimate setting – a limited number of seats on the BTS train! Fans will get to witness these stars perform live as the train travels along the route from Mo Chit Station to On Nut Station, covering a total of 17 stations on November 23-24.

AssetWise is extending the festival experience beyond the lucky ticket holders. To spread the joy and connect with the wider public, they have launched the "Go to the Skytrain" campaign. This campaign invites everyone, whether they are regular BTS users or simply spot the special train, to capture a photo with AssetWise's "Bogie of Happiness" (a decorated train car).

Participants can share their photos on social media with a caption, tagging AssetWise for a chance to win tickets to the 4th round of the "SkyTrain Music Fest" concert on Saturday (November 23) at 1pm.

For full details and contest rules, visit the AssetWise Thailand Facebook page: www.facebook.com/AssetWiseThailand.

