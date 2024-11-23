Thaicom confirms THAICOM-9A secures 50.5°E orbital slot for Thailand

The satellite arrived at this position on November 22, 2024. The relocation of the satellite is part of Thaicom’s vital mission to secure the right to use the 50.5 degrees East orbital slot for Thailand, which will expire on November 27, 2024.
TC Space Connect Company Limited (TCSC), a Thaicom subsidiary, participated in the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) Orbital Slot Licensee Selection Process and was awarded the right to use the 50.5 degrees East orbital slot for a 20-year period, with the top priority aiming to help preserve Thailand’s rights to the orbital slot.
However, Thaicom is unable to build its new satellite due to the constrained timeframe which, on average, the satellite manufacturing process takes over three years. Consequently, Thaicom has leveraged its expertise and collaborated with an international partner to acquire and drift an existing in-orbit communication satellite to the orbital slot of 50.5 degrees East. Following its arrival, the satellite will be named THAICOM-9A, which is scheduled to begin operations in the first quarter of 2025.
The service coverage of 50.5 degrees East extends to Europe and Asia regions, including Thailand. Thaicom will first provide satellite services to Thailand and targeted countries in Asia, with plans to expand business opportunities further west in the future, including Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.
Patompob (Nile) Suwansiri, Chief Executive Officer, Thaicom said "We have completed the mission to secure the right to use the 50.5 degrees East orbital slot for Thailand before it expires on November 27, 2024, by drifting an existing satellite that we acquired from our international partner. This will boost Thailand’s competitive position allowing Thaicom to expand to new market opportunities while propelling the development of Thailand’s space industry."