Thaicom confirms THAICOM-9A secures 50.5°E orbital slot for Thailand

The satellite arrived at this position on November 22, 2024. The relocation of the satellite is part of Thaicom’s vital mission to secure the right to use the 50.5 degrees East orbital slot for Thailand, which will expire on November 27, 2024.

TC Space Connect Company Limited (TCSC), a Thaicom subsidiary, participated in the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) Orbital Slot Licensee Selection Process and was awarded the right to use the 50.5 degrees East orbital slot for a 20-year period, with the top priority aiming to help preserve Thailand’s rights to the orbital slot.