ThaiBev’s Thapana Honoured as 2024 CEO of the Year

Thapana Sirivadhanabhakdi, CEO of Thai Beverage Plc, has been named CEO of the Year 2024.

The award, presented annually by Krungthepturakij in partnership with the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, recognises outstanding leadership and strategic vision in the business world.

The annual awards ceremony honoured exceptional corporate leadership across four categories: CEO of the Year, Sustainable CEO, Innovative CEO, and Young CEO.

According to the award citation, Thapana's leadership has been instrumental in transforming Thai Beverage from a family business to a publicly traded company with a remarkable market presence as a regional powerhouse. The organisation has achieved exceptional growth, achieving revenue of 280 billion baht and net profit of over 30 billion baht, as of October 2023, it added.

Under his guidance, the company has experienced significant growth, expanding its market reach across Southeast Asia and achieving a market capitalisation of over 100 billion baht.

Key factors contributing to this success include the company's strategic acquisitions, innovative business models, and strong focus on sustainability. Thapana's ability to navigate complex business environments and drive innovation has been crucial in positioning Thai Beverage as a leading player in the industry, the citation said.

It added that ThaiBev’s strategic moves in 2024 are particularly noteworthy. Thapana has restructured corporate leadership by promoting executives to oversee domestic and international markets, implemented a complex share exchange between real estate and beverage businesses, and strengthened the non-alcoholic beverage sector by converting Fraser & Neave from an associate to a subsidiary.

