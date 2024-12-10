Thai airlines expand routes to capitalise on booming Indian tourism

As India emerges as a key tourism market for Thailand, three major Thai airlines have announced new direct flight routes to connect Bangkok with various Indian cities.

The move is aimed at capitalising on the surge in Indian tourist arrivals, which are expected to surpass pre-pandemic levels this year.

According to the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), the first 11 months of 2024 have seen a significant increase in Indian tourist arrivals, with more than 1.9 million visitors to Thailand. This figure positions India as the third-largest source of foreign tourists, trailing only China and Malaysia.

To accommodate the growing demand, Thai AirAsia X, Thai Lion Air, and Thai VietJet have introduced new direct flights to key Indian cities, including Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai.

These new routes will enhance connectivity between the two countries and stimulate tourism and cultural exchange.

Thai AirAsia X will commence direct flights between Bangkok (Don Mueang) and Delhi on December 15, with the frequency increasing to four flights per week from January 15, 2025.

Thai Lion Air will launch direct flights to Chennai and Kolkata on December 15 and 16 respectively, with a frequency of four flights per week for each route.

Thai VietJet will start daily flights between Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) and Mumbai on December 22.

These new routes are expected to boost tourism revenue for both countries and strengthen economic ties.

The airlines are confident that the increased connectivity will attract more Indian tourists to Thailand and encourage Thai travellers to explore India's diverse cultural heritage and landscapes.

