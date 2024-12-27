WHA honoured for its commitment to shaping a sustainable future for Thailand

Guided by this vision, WHA strives to drive sustainable growth for the Thai economy through its robust, fully integrated ecosystem built on four business hubs: logistics, industrial development, utilities and power, and digital solutions.

Over the past year, WHA Group has achieved multiple prestigious awards and recognitions, underscoring its pivotal role in driving Thailand’s sustainable development.

Among its key accolades, WHA earned the highest “AAA” rating in the SET ESG Ratings 2024 for the second consecutive year and was recognised as a Thailand Sustainability Investment (THSI) stock in the Property and Construction sector for the fifth year running. The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) also presented WHA with the Best Sustainability Award, showcasing the Group’s dedication to aligning with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through excellence in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices.

In the realm of eco-friendly industrial estate development, WHA received multiple honours at the Eco Innovation Forum 2024, hosted by the Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand. Furthermore, WHA Tower and SJ Infinite I Business Complex were recognised for their exemplary energy and air quality management at the 7th MEA Energy Awards, organised by the Metropolitan Electricity Authority.