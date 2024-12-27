WHA honoured for its commitment to shaping a sustainable future for Thailand

Guided by this vision, WHA strives to drive sustainable growth for the Thai economy through its robust, fully integrated ecosystem built on four business hubs: logistics, industrial development, utilities and power, and digital solutions.
Over the past year, WHA Group has achieved multiple prestigious awards and recognitions, underscoring its pivotal role in driving Thailand’s sustainable development.
Among its key accolades, WHA earned the highest “AAA” rating in the SET ESG Ratings 2024 for the second consecutive year and was recognised as a Thailand Sustainability Investment (THSI) stock in the Property and Construction sector for the fifth year running. The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) also presented WHA with the Best Sustainability Award, showcasing the Group’s dedication to aligning with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through excellence in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices.
In the realm of eco-friendly industrial estate development, WHA received multiple honours at the Eco Innovation Forum 2024, hosted by the Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand. Furthermore, WHA Tower and SJ Infinite I Business Complex were recognised for their exemplary energy and air quality management at the 7th MEA Energy Awards, organised by the Metropolitan Electricity Authority.
WHA Group’s subsidiaries also garnered notable accolades. WHA Utilities & Power was acknowledged by the Senate's Committee on Religions, Morals, Ethics, Arts and Culture for its environmental preservation initiatives, including significant investments in renewable energy and water management across its supply chain.
The Group’s commitment to workplace excellence was highlighted by HR Asia, which named WHA one of the “Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2024” and awarded the Group the “Sustainable Workplace Award” for fostering a business culture centred on sustainability and employee growth.
In addition, WHA was recognised for its contributions to public safety by the Interior Ministry’s Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, as well as for its visionary role in advancing Thailand’s technology ecosystem, receiving awards from Techsauce for leadership and innovation.
WHA’s leadership has also been celebrated. Jareeporn Jarukornsakul, chair of the Executive Committee and Group CEO, was honored with the Bangkok Post CEO of the Year 2024 award for her exceptional contributions to driving Thailand's economic and social progress. She also received The People Award for her unwavering commitment to promoting sustainable business practices in Thailand. Jareeporn was also recognised as CEO of the Year 2024 by Thansettakij, acknowledging her visionary leadership in successfully transforming the organisation into a tech-driven and sustainable company.
“The ‘WHA: We Shape the Future’ campaign embodies our mission to be a catalyst for Thailand’s prosperity, creating opportunities and improving lives across communities,” she said. “By harnessing the strength of our four business hubs, WHA Group is driving innovative solutions that attract investments, support industry growth, and position Thailand as the world’s premier investment destination. We firmly believe that foreign direct investment is crucial to advancing Thailand’s economy with long-term efficiency and sustainability,” she added.
Looking ahead, WHA Group remains steadfast in its commitment to shaping a better future for Thailand, balancing business success with social and environmental responsibility to drive sustainable progress for generations to come.