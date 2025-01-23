‘Cartier Women’s Initiative Entrepreneurial Programme’ launched

With a lack of readiness most often cited for their exclusion, too many female Thai social entrepreneurs are disqualified from entry into the Cartier Women's Initiative (CWI) competition each year. To counter this ineligibility and put these women in the running to succeed, Chulalongkorn University has taken the initiative to serve as an incubator to help them achieve global success.
In collaboration with Cartier Thailand, the university is launching its inaugural intensive “Cartier Women’s Initiative (CWI) Entrepreneurial Programme”. The initiative aims to nurture and equip these women entrepreneurs with essential skills to enhance their businesses.
By acquiring these skills, participants will be better positioned to not only increase their profitability but also to create a meaningful impact on society and the environment.
The six-week programme, conducted in Thai, will run from February 22 to March 29, with weekly Saturday sessions at Chulalongkorn University. The curriculum covers crucial areas including entrepreneurial innovation, business operations, financial management and marketing strategies.
Professor Dr Parichart Sthapitanonda, vice president for Academic Affairs at the university, says the programme will catalyse significant changes for participating social enterprises.
“Our professors will help strengthen these entrepreneurs and prepare them for growth at the global level,” she explains, adding that social entrepreneurship is a key factor in driving social and environmental change.
Cartier Thailand managing director Pornpreeya Vivadhnajat echoed Professor Parichart’s sentiments, saying that the company wanted to address the pain point of female-led social enterprises being eliminated from the CWI competition due to their unreadiness.
“We believe that by grooming and educating them, we can help them create a lasting impact and achieve their business goals," she said, adding that this partnership with the country's leading academic institution will address these challenges.
Notably, successful women social entrepreneurs have demonstrated the potential for impact on a global stage. Nadia Boujarwah, founder of Ejada (Jordan) who received CWI in 2018, created Ejada to provide dignified employment opportunities for women in Jordan through high-quality, ethically made clothing and accessories.
Similarly, Aruna Rao, founder of Vaahan (India) and CWI recipient in 2020, addresses menstrual hygiene in rural India with affordable, biodegradable sanitary pads and education.
The initiative will accept 40 participants who run social enterprises aligned with at least one of the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals. Whilst the programme prioritises businesses between one and six years old, there are no restrictions on age or gender.
Professor Dr Wilert Puriwat, president of Chulalongkorn University, says the collaboration reflects shared values of the university and Cartier Thailand.
“The role of the university extends beyond awarding degrees to providing platforms for lifelong learning and social support,” he emphasised.
The growing importance of social entrepreneurship is underscored by Krongkamol Deleon, vice president of Beacon Venture Capital and a CWI 2024 judge.
“Social enterprises seeking funding must clearly demonstrate their societal impact whilst maintaining profitability”, she explained.
As a representative of social entrepreneurship, Pattaraporn Salirathavibhaga, founder of Homeland Cafe and Grocer, pointed out that social entrepreneurship is like any other business competing in the marketplace, but with the added goal of creating social change.
“Entrepreneurs must be committed and dedicated to their mission. The field requires thorough preparation, continuous learning and clear communication with stakeholders to convey the value of social impact,” she said, emphasising the importance of participating in the training programme to enable sustainable business growth and to meet business objectives by generating revenue and profits.
Applications for the programme are now open and close on February 10. Interested individuals can apply online through the Google form available on Chulalongkorn University’s website.
In addition, interested entrepreneurs must submit an online application including a three-minute English video presentation. Selected participants will be announced on February 15 via Chulalongkorn University's website and Facebook page.
For more information and applications, visit www.chula.ac.th or the university's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ChulalongkornUniversity.
By providing a platform for female social entrepreneurs to develop their skills and business models, the CWI Entrepreneurial Programme aims to enhance the competitiveness and sustainability of Thai social enterprises and create a positive impact on society.
The Cartier Women's Initiative, established in 2006, has supported over 330 social entrepreneurs across 66 countries. The CWI features both regional and specialised awards, with winners receiving financial backing and comprehensive training to help them succeed. In Thailand, notable success includes Salinee Thawornsupacharoen, CEO of Sunsawang, a solar cell installation company recognised for its sustainable business model.