‘Cartier Women’s Initiative Entrepreneurial Programme’ launched

With a lack of readiness most often cited for their exclusion, too many female Thai social entrepreneurs are disqualified from entry into the Cartier Women's Initiative (CWI) competition each year. To counter this ineligibility and put these women in the running to succeed, Chulalongkorn University has taken the initiative to serve as an incubator to help them achieve global success.

In collaboration with Cartier Thailand, the university is launching its inaugural intensive “Cartier Women’s Initiative (CWI) Entrepreneurial Programme”. The initiative aims to nurture and equip these women entrepreneurs with essential skills to enhance their businesses.

By acquiring these skills, participants will be better positioned to not only increase their profitability but also to create a meaningful impact on society and the environment.

The six-week programme, conducted in Thai, will run from February 22 to March 29, with weekly Saturday sessions at Chulalongkorn University. The curriculum covers crucial areas including entrepreneurial innovation, business operations, financial management and marketing strategies.

Professor Dr Parichart Sthapitanonda, vice president for Academic Affairs at the university, says the programme will catalyse significant changes for participating social enterprises.