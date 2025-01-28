WHA Group unveils THB150 billion revenue target in five-year plan

WHA Corporation Pcl, one of Thailand's largest industrial-estate developers, has announced an ambitious five-year expansion strategy targeting revenue of 150 billion baht by 2029, marking a nearly threefold increase from its current performance.

The Bangkok-based conglomerate plans to invest 119 billion baht expanding its five core business pillars, including a newly established green mobility division. The announcement comes as the company projects total revenue and share of profits of 14.4 billion baht for 2024, with an EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) margin exceeding 55%.

For 2025, WHA Group aims to generate more than 20 billion baht in revenue and profit share while maintaining an EBITDA margin above 45%. The company's five-year operational plan (2025-2029) seeks to achieve a 2.9-fold increase in revenue from 2024 levels, supported by a substantial investment budget exceeding 119 billion baht.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Jareeporn Jarukornsakul, chairman of the executive committee and group chief executive officer, expressed optimism about potential investment opportunities in the ASEAN region, particularly in Thailand.

"We believe that the potentially intensifying geopolitical landscape will create significant investment opportunities within ASEAN," she said, citing Thailand's strategic advantages including established infrastructure and skilled workforce.

