Thai telecom giants pledge compliance with new cybercrime decree

Thailand’s telecommunication giants – NT, AIS and True – have promised to comply with the amended Royal Decree on Measures to Prevent and Suppress Technological Crime, which will come into effect next month.

The legislation targets cybercrime and scam operations, particularly those exploiting technology for fraudulent activities.

Colonel Sappachai Huwanan, NT managing director, said he supported the decree but emphasised the importance of fairness to operators.

He also cited the National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission’s existing measures against “ghost SIMs” and NT’s proactive efforts, including blocking fibre optic lines to high-risk areas. He suggested tightening regulations for opening bank accounts as they can be misused for scams.

