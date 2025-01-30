Thai telecom giants pledge compliance with new cybercrime decree

Thailand’s telecommunication giants – NT, AIS and True – have promised to comply with the amended Royal Decree on Measures to Prevent and Suppress Technological Crime, which will come into effect next month.
The legislation targets cybercrime and scam operations, particularly those exploiting technology for fraudulent activities.
Colonel Sappachai Huwanan, NT managing director, said he supported the decree but emphasised the importance of fairness to operators.
He also cited the National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission’s existing measures against “ghost SIMs” and NT’s proactive efforts, including blocking fibre optic lines to high-risk areas. He suggested tightening regulations for opening bank accounts as they can be misused for scams.
Meanwhile, Waroonthep Watcharaporn, AIS chief of business relations, affirmed the company's commitment to the new regulations. He also encouraged public vigilance against online scams and highlighted AIS’s reporting services for suspicious calls and SMS messages.
Chakkrit Urairat, chief corporate affairs officer at True Corporation, underscored the company’s “True CyberSafe" AI-powered system, designed to protect customers from malicious links and calls. He said that the system has been highly effective in preventing scam calls and SMS messages, and reassured customers that True is ready to comply with the new legislation.
Roong Mallikamas, deputy governor of the Bank of Thailand (BOT), also expressed support for the decree, saying the central bank is working to clarify financial institutions’ responsibilities in tech-related crimes. It is also working to establish a shared responsibility mechanism and compensation for damages due to non-compliance.
Separately, Deputy Prime Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong said he will call a press conference on Friday to detail measures linking mobile numbers and bank accounts, which will be implemented from February.