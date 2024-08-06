The growing legitimacy of cryptocurrency amid market challenges

Last week’s significant volatility on Wall Street, driven by growing recession fears and heightened by the US jobs report, has added to market instability. Geopolitical tensions have further complicated the economic landscape, impacting investor confidence and leading to capital being reallocated away from higher-risk assets like digital currencies. The historically slower summer months for the crypto market have added to these challenges, resulting in smaller returns.

Amidst this turmoil, the recent pledges by US presidential candidates to establish a national stockpile of bitcoin underscore the increasing legitimacy of digital assets. This announcement, made the week before the recent market drop, highlights the growing recognition of bitcoin’s potential. Additionally, BlackRock’s co-founder and CEO, Larry Fink, recently declared on CNBC that he now views bitcoin as a “legitimate financial instrument,” marking a significant shift from his prior skepticism.