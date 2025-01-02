Crypto markets set for strong 2025 following record-breaking 2024

Bitcoin and the broader cryptocurrency market have enjoyed an exceptional 2024, with analysts forecasting continued growth into 2025.
Bitcoin surged from $40,000 to $107,000, marking a 160% increase driven by several key developments in the digital asset space.
According to Woramet Chansen, investment adviser at Merkle Capital, multiple factors contributed to this remarkable performance. The approval of Bitcoin spot ETFs emerged as a crucial catalyst, attracting institutional investors and generating $36 billion in inflows. This was complemented by the authorisation of Bitcoin options ETFs and Ethereum spot ETFs, significantly broadening market accessibility.
The macroeconomic landscape played a pivotal role, particularly following Donald Trump's election victory. Despite not yet taking office, Trump's pro-cryptocurrency stance helped propel Bitcoin from $67,000 to $93,000, setting new all-time highs within just eight days. The US Federal Reserve's first interest rate cut in four years, in September 2024, further bolstered investor confidence.
The quadrennial Bitcoin halving event, which reduces mining rewards by 50%, has historically preceded significant price increases. Data from Farside.co.uk indicates that Bitcoin typically experiences substantial growth in the year before and after halving events. The 2024 pre-halving period has already witnessed an 80% price increase.
Looking ahead to 2025, market analysts remain optimistic despite potential economic headwinds. The Market Value to Realised Value (MVRV) data suggests an average Bitcoin ownership cost of $39,000 in the blockchain system, excluding ETF investments. Historical patterns indicate potential price targets around $145,000, though the recent introduction of spot ETFs may affect traditional metrics.
Ethereum presents another compelling opportunity for 2025. The approval of Ethereum spot ETFs in 2024 has laid the groundwork for increased institutional participation, while ongoing ecosystem developments enhance its fundamental outlook.
The Bitcoin Dominance Rate (BTC.D) currently stands at 57.7%, reflecting Bitcoin's market capitalisation relative to other cryptocurrencies. Trading data from Tradingview.com suggests this dominance typically decreases by approximately 40% following new all-time highs, potentially signalling a shift in capital flow towards alternative cryptocurrencies in the coming year.
However, Merkle Capital emphasises that while 2024 marked institutional adoption of Bitcoin, 2025 could herald broader market growth across the cryptocurrency sector. The firm notes that many alternative cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum, have yet to surpass their previous peak valuations, suggesting potential upside.
Investment professionals caution that despite positive indicators, cryptocurrency investments carry substantial risks. Past performance does not guarantee future returns, and investors should conduct thorough research and assess their risk tolerance before committing capital to digital assets.
The combination of institutional acceptance, technological advancement, and favourable macroeconomic conditions suggests 2025 could present significant opportunities in the cryptocurrency market, building upon the momentum established in 2024's breakthrough year.