Crypto markets set for strong 2025 following record-breaking 2024

Bitcoin and the broader cryptocurrency market have enjoyed an exceptional 2024, with analysts forecasting continued growth into 2025.

Bitcoin surged from $40,000 to $107,000, marking a 160% increase driven by several key developments in the digital asset space.

According to Woramet Chansen, investment adviser at Merkle Capital, multiple factors contributed to this remarkable performance. The approval of Bitcoin spot ETFs emerged as a crucial catalyst, attracting institutional investors and generating $36 billion in inflows. This was complemented by the authorisation of Bitcoin options ETFs and Ethereum spot ETFs, significantly broadening market accessibility.

The macroeconomic landscape played a pivotal role, particularly following Donald Trump's election victory. Despite not yet taking office, Trump's pro-cryptocurrency stance helped propel Bitcoin from $67,000 to $93,000, setting new all-time highs within just eight days. The US Federal Reserve's first interest rate cut in four years, in September 2024, further bolstered investor confidence.



