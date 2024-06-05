Srettha calls urgent meeting of three revenue agencies

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin on Wednesday called an urgent meeting of the Revenue Department, the Excise Department and the Customs Department to discuss government revenue.

Srettha told Government House reporters he summoned executives of the three key revenue departments to seek ways to boost government revenue.

“I called the meeting to find ways of collecting more revenue and measures that should be sped up,” the PM told reporters.

The meeting had nothing to do with the government’s digital wallet scheme, he insisted.