Srettha calls urgent meeting of three revenue agencies

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin on Wednesday called an urgent meeting of the Revenue Department, the Excise Department and the Customs Department to discuss government revenue.
Srettha told Government House reporters he summoned executives of the three key revenue departments to seek ways to boost government revenue.
“I called the meeting to find ways of collecting more revenue and measures that should be sped up,” the PM told reporters.
The meeting had nothing to do with the government’s digital wallet scheme, he insisted.
Srettha said Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira and Finance permanent secretary Lawan Saengsanit would also attend the meeting to discuss the ministry’s plans for more economic stimulus measures.
The PM also expressed confidence that the economy would improve in the fourth quarter.
“But right now I’m considering how to boost the economy in the third quarter,” Srettha said.
The World Bank forecasts Thailand’s economy will grow by only 2.8% this year followed by 3% in 2025, the lowest growth rate in the ASEAN region.
Srettha added that the meeting would also discuss obstacles to timely disbursement of the 2024 budget by government agencies.