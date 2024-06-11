Progress on infrastructure projects in EEC updated

The construction of the high-speed airport rail network and development of U-Tapao Airport are expected to begin in January next year, according to the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) board meeting on Monday.
The meeting on four infrastructure development progress at the Government House in Bangkok was chaired by Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai.
The infrastructure projects under development are:
High-speed rail connecting three airports (Don Mueang, Suvarnabhumi and U-Tapao airports): The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) and its private partners proposed a revision to the project’s public-private partnership (PPP), which was approved by the Cabinet on March 27, 2018, to the EEC board. This revision is expected to go to the Cabinet by July, the EEC board said. Also, SRT and its partners will discuss a contract amendment to be proposed to the Office of the Attorney General, EEC board and the Cabinet, respectively.
Once receiving approval, private partners will receive the notice to proceed on the project by December this year, and the construction will begin in January next year, the board said.
U-Tapao Airport and the Eastern Aviation City: The Royal Thai Navy has announced the bidding for the construction of the airport’s second runway and taxiway. The EEC board expects the technical proposal consideration to be conducted by June this year, and the construction to be completed within this year. The airport’s electrical and cooling system, including solar power plant, aviation fuel service and water management systems, was 26.32 per cent completed, the board said. The board aims to inform private partners to proceed on the project by this year, and expects to begin the construction in January next year. The airport is expected to be opened by 2029, it added.
The third phase of Laem Chabang Port: Marine construction work on its F port was 29.02 per cent, covering the completion of the first and second land reclamation. The board is working on the third land reclamation, with the F1 port expected to be opened by 2027.
The third phase of Map Ta Phut Port: Infrastructure work is 80.93 per cent completed, covering the completion of liquefied natural gas and its related business plots. Work on the liquid cargo port was 30.95 per cent completed, and part of the third phase project is expected to be completed by 2027.
Separately, the EEC board has approved the draft environmental plan, for which the Natural Resources and Environment Ministry has appointed EEC Office to propose the Cabinet. This plan aims to ensure a balance between EEC development and environmental preservation, as well as promoting investment in sustainable business, the board said.
The plan consists of four strategies: