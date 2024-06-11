Progress on infrastructure projects in EEC updated

The construction of the high-speed airport rail network and development of U-Tapao Airport are expected to begin in January next year, according to the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) board meeting on Monday.

The meeting on four infrastructure development progress at the Government House in Bangkok was chaired by Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai.

The infrastructure projects under development are:

High-speed rail connecting three airports (Don Mueang, Suvarnabhumi and U-Tapao airports): The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) and its private partners proposed a revision to the project’s public-private partnership (PPP), which was approved by the Cabinet on March 27, 2018, to the EEC board. This revision is expected to go to the Cabinet by July, the EEC board said. Also, SRT and its partners will discuss a contract amendment to be proposed to the Office of the Attorney General, EEC board and the Cabinet, respectively.

Once receiving approval, private partners will receive the notice to proceed on the project by December this year, and the construction will begin in January next year, the board said.