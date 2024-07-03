Current crisis facing Thai businesses ‘worse than during Covid-19’

Association president Buranin Rattanasombat said business operators were expected to face those challenges until next year.

The business sector would be affected by changes in technology for the next five to 10 years, as well as the global polarisation, which would aggravate, he warned.

He said artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things, eco-friendly manufacturing and biotechnologies would play an important role in business operations.

Consumers would prefer online shopping instead of going to physical stores, he predicted, adding that retailers would offer products both offline and online by launching their own digital platforms.

“The question for the association is how to enable Thai businesses to adapt themselves, and encourage small entrepreneurs to adopt technology to boost competitiveness,” he said.