Hong Kong-based property giant eyes major investments in Thailand

New World Development (NWD), a prominent Hong Kong property firm, has shown keen interest in investing in Thailand’s strategic sectors, government spokesman Chai Wacharonke said on Tuesday.

This remark followed a meeting between NWD executives, led by CEO Adrian Cheng, and Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin at Government House.

Chai said the discussion focused on NWD’s interest in participating in Thailand’s ambitious 1-trillion-baht land bridge project, which will serve as a link between the Pacific and Indian oceans and the South of Thailand.

NWD is also eyeing Thailand’s digital finance sector and exploring opportunities in biotechnology, particularly in supporting medical tourism, he said.