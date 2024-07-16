Impacts on economy and trade inevitable after US election

Thailand has been advised to brace for potential impacts on the economy and trade following the US presidential election in November.

Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, director of the Trade Policy and Strategy Office, pointed out that the US international trade policies have significantly affected the global market over the past 7-8 years.

Republican candidate Donald Trump’s America First Policy to protect national benefits and the ongoing trade war with China had led to slowdowns in both the Thai and global economies, he explained.

He added that Democrat candidate Joe Biden’s tech war against China and policy to draw investors back to the country had also triggered a shift in the global supply chain.