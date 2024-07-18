FTI warns power rate hike would discourage foreign investors

FTI president Kriengkrai Thiennukul said the joint standing committee on commerce, industry and banking of three professional groups wanted the government to further reduce the power rates but the Office of the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) announced last week that the electricity rates would have to be increased.

Kriengkrai said the current rate of 4.18 baht per unit of electricity usage had already placed Thailand at a disadvantage in competing with neighbouring countries.

He warned that if the power rates were increased as announced by the ERC Office, Thailand would definitely lose the chance to draw direct foreign investments.