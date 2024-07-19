Economists worry despite IMF’s positive forecast for Thai economy

KKP Research, however, raised concerns about Thailand’s post-pandemic recovery, highlighting a slump in growth potential. It noted that the country’s economic growth has progressively weakened since the 1997 Tom Yum crisis, dropping from over 7% to 5%, then to 3% after the 2007-2008 global financial crisis and to 2% after the 2019 Covid pandemic.

The research house also warned that without substantial economic structural reforms, Thailand’s growth could fall below 2%. It attributes this potential decline to a shrinking workforce, which could reduce the GDP by 0.5% annually until 2030 and by 0.8% per year until 2040. If Thailand’s fundraising or productivity drops, its GDP could slump by 1.3% annually by the end of the next decade, KKP Research said.

It also highlighted two main challenges for Thailand: A decline in domestic purchasing power and productivity. It also pointed to a 2.1% drop in money entering the economy, which it attributed to a drop in local purchasing power, diminishing competitiveness and insufficient public sector investment.

The company also expects the Thai economy to be at risk due to geopolitical tensions, which could trigger a disruption in the global supply chain, trade and investment. Plus, rising household debts, dropping debt quality, strict financial policies and commercial banks’ strict rules on granting loans is further hindering the expansion of investments, it said.

Hence, KKP Research said, the government should focus on increasing productivity, attracting skilled labour, reforming education and finance, and liberalising the service sector to revitalise GDP and attract investment.