BOT announces relief measures for indebted households

Among the changes is the extension of the minimum credit-card instalment payment of 8% until 2025, from the original plan to return to the normal level of 10%.

The decision to give credit back to debtors with a minimum instalment payment of 8% or more and receiving interest every three months is expected to motivate debtors to pay off their debt more quickly.

Ronadol Numnonda, BOT deputy governor for financial-institution stability, said the central bank has issued financial measures to help debtors solve household-debt problems.

The new outline was to be presented at Friday's meeting of the Financial Institutions Policy Committee (FIPC).

Citing the plight of vulnerable debtors who are still in need of assistance as their income has not yet fully recovered, the FIPC found it urgent to make supportive measures more appropriate to the situation. Details are as follows:



1. Credit Card Debt Relief