Govt revenue falls short by 26-bn baht in 9 months of fiscal 2024

Government revenue in the first nine months of fiscal 2024 is 1.3% or 26 billion baht below target, the Fiscal Policy Office chief said on Monday.

Pornchai Teeravej, FPO director-general, said the government had earned a total revenue of 2.01 trillion baht from October 2023 to June this year, which was 1.3% below the target.

This shortfall occurred at the Excise Department due to living cost subsidy measures, which included the reduction of diesel and petrol excise taxes.

The department also lost much of its revenue because the government implemented measures to reduce excise tax and subsidise the price of electric vehicles, Pornchai added.