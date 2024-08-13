Unemployment slightly rises in 2nd quarter

In its recent report on the employment situation in Thailand, the NSO stated that 40.18 million Thais are now of working age, with 39.50 million employed and 430,000 unemployed as of the end of the second quarter.
The NSO added that 250,000 people are currently waiting for seasonal employment, while 18.99 million people, including children, the elderly, the handicapped, bed-ridden individuals, students, and housewives, are unable to work.
The NSO reported that the number of unemployed workers rose by 19,000 from the end of the first quarter. Unemployed workers constitute 1.1% of the working-age population, according to the NSO.
The NSO noted that the number of employed workers in the second quarter fell by 0.18 million, or 0.5%, from 39.68 million in the first quarter to 39.50 million people. In other words, the employment rate in the second quarter fell from 66.8% in the first quarter to 67%.
The NSO also reported that employment in the non-agricultural sector rose by 1.5% in the second quarter, from 28.04 million in the first quarter to 28.45 million workers. Meanwhile, the employment rate in the agricultural sector dropped by 5.1%, from 11.65 million workers in the first quarter to 11.05 million people in the second quarter.
The NSO also noted that the average working hours of private firms’ employees increased from 44 hours per week in the first quarter to 46.6 hours per week in the second quarter.
According to the NSO's survey, of those without jobs in the second quarter, 185,000 people had previously been employed, while 244,000 had never been employed.
The NSO reported that 122,000 unemployed workers in the second quarter belonged to the service and trade sectors, while 51,000 unemployed workers were in the manufacturing sector.
The NSO surveyed unemployed workers in these three sectors and found the causes of unemployment to be:
- 57.2%: Resignations
- 15.07%: Companies ceasing operations
- 14.33%: Expiration of employment contracts
- 11.70%: Being laid off
- 1.14%: Other reasons (end of employment seasons, health issues).
The NSO also noted that most workers in the group that had never been employed are youths aged 15 to 24 years old. They constituted 76.6% of the never-employed group compared to those who are at least 25 years old.