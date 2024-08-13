Unemployment slightly rises in 2nd quarter

In its recent report on the employment situation in Thailand, the NSO stated that 40.18 million Thais are now of working age, with 39.50 million employed and 430,000 unemployed as of the end of the second quarter.

The NSO added that 250,000 people are currently waiting for seasonal employment, while 18.99 million people, including children, the elderly, the handicapped, bed-ridden individuals, students, and housewives, are unable to work.

The NSO reported that the number of unemployed workers rose by 19,000 from the end of the first quarter. Unemployed workers constitute 1.1% of the working-age population, according to the NSO.