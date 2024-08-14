Industrial tech the way for Thai entrepreneurs to boost competitiveness

Niramol Direkmahamongkol, senior director for Thai industrial solutions provider LIV-24, said the industrial sector is important for driving the country’s economy, creating jobs and supporting technology development.

She said industrial technology like artificial intelligence (AI) was playing an important role in boosting business value and coping with risks on business operations.

“AI is not something that we should deal with, but should embrace to boost business potential,” she said.

Many Thai entrepreneurs are paying attention to adopt technology and innovation to boost their business growth and competitiveness in a sustainable manner, she added.

Niramol highlighted factors crucial for industrial competitiveness as supply chain, technology, transport infrastructure, business liquidity and readiness on procuring materials.

She confirmed that LIV-24 could take a leading role in offering digital solutions to solve issues among entrepreneurs along with boosting their business potential in the global market.