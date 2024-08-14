Industrial tech the way for Thai entrepreneurs to boost competitiveness

Niramol Direkmahamongkol, senior director for Thai industrial solutions provider LIV-24, said the industrial sector is important for driving the country’s economy, creating jobs and supporting technology development.
She said industrial technology like artificial intelligence (AI) was playing an important role in boosting business value and coping with risks on business operations.
“AI is not something that we should deal with, but should embrace to boost business potential,” she said.
Many Thai entrepreneurs are paying attention to adopt technology and innovation to boost their business growth and competitiveness in a sustainable manner, she added.
Niramol highlighted factors crucial for industrial competitiveness as supply chain, technology, transport infrastructure, business liquidity and readiness on procuring materials.
She confirmed that LIV-24 could take a leading role in offering digital solutions to solve issues among entrepreneurs along with boosting their business potential in the global market.
Green industry
Industry Minister Pimphattra Wichaikul said the ministry aims to develop Thai industry to become eco-friendly in order to cope with new challenges, including digital transformation and rising costs.
Green is not only about going green, but achieving success in development along with strengthening entrepreneurs, she said.
She confirmed that the government has clear policies to support entrepreneurs.
“Today, we have a lot of challenges, but I would like to ask entrepreneurs to have faith in the government’s policies, such as infrastructure, clean energy management,” she said, adding that the government is ready to provide knowledge and funds for them.
She affirmed that government agencies will not obstruct entrepreneurs. She also believes that they will further succeed in green industry development.
We believe that Thailand still has a lot of opportunities, especially growth opportunities as the country has readiness in policies, landscape, natural resources, technology and innovation, she said.
Pimphattra expects Thailand to become a hub of existing and new industries, such as internal combustion engine and electric vehicles, halal foods and agriculture.
For instance, we collaborate with relevant agencies on allowing sugarcane farmers to adopt technology in order to boost productivity and quality, along with reducing greenhouse gas emission, she said.
She added that the ministry would improve its database to enable entrepreneurs to access government services online.
Industrial facilitator
Veeris Ammarapala, governor of the Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand (IEAT), said the authority was ready to support Thai entrepreneurs in boosting their potential along with coping with various challenges.
“The authority aims to promote efficient resource management in industrial estates, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions,” he said.
He said the authority is also investing in digital solutions to facilitate entrepreneurs on business operations and deal with possible risks like fire in factories.
Digital Twin enables us to launch a simulation when there is a fire at the factory, and allows relevant agencies like Bangkok Metropolitan Administration to know where fire extinguishers are located in the building, he said.
Despite various challenges, he affirmed that the Thai industrial sector still had potential in the global market. However, he urged relevant agencies to set up clear goals on industrial development along with supporting entrepreneurs, especially small and medium enterprises.