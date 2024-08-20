Commerce Ministry to propose action on cheap, poor-quality imports

The Commerce Ministry will propose measures to deal with the influx of cheap, poor-quality imported products to Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra next week.
Ronnarong Phoolpipat, director-general of the Department of Foreign Trade (DFT), said on Tuesday that setting up a national working team to deal with these products will also be included in the proposal.
“Caretaker Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai will propose this issue to the prime minister next week to ensure fast and collaborative action,” he said, adding that the ministry will tackle this issue fairly in line with international obligations and agreements.
Ronnarong said DFT met several groups of local entrepreneurs last week to learn about how local businesses are having to compete with imported products in terms of quality and price.
Entrepreneurs claim that cheap, poor-quality products that are either imported or smuggled, customs fraud and the establishment of foreign-run service and manufacturing businesses have affected the country and consumers, he said.
He added that businesses have asked relevant agencies to inspect the quality of imported products strictly and enhance the potential of Thai entrepreneurs to maintain their market share.
They are also asking for an amendment of laws and agreements with other countries to mitigate difficulties in Thai trade, he said, adding that relevant agencies should inspect imported materials to ensure it does not have an impact on domestic manufacturers and consumers.
Ronnarong confirmed that entrepreneurs affected by imported products can ask the DFT to issue anti-dumping, and countervailing regulations and safeguard against increasing imports, but this should be backed by sufficient and reliable evidence. The department will also hold training measures to boost awareness among businesses on how to seek those measures, he added.
Separately, DFT will discuss the issue of cheap, poor-quality products being brought into the country on Friday with 12 agencies, including the Thai Chamber of Commerce, the Federation of Thai Industries and the National Shippers' Council.