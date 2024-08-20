Commerce Ministry to propose action on cheap, poor-quality imports

The Commerce Ministry will propose measures to deal with the influx of cheap, poor-quality imported products to Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra next week.

Ronnarong Phoolpipat, director-general of the Department of Foreign Trade (DFT), said on Tuesday that setting up a national working team to deal with these products will also be included in the proposal.

“Caretaker Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai will propose this issue to the prime minister next week to ensure fast and collaborative action,” he said, adding that the ministry will tackle this issue fairly in line with international obligations and agreements.