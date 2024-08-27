Thailand’s July exports surge 15.2%, highest in 28 months

Thailand’s exports in July expanded by 15.2% year on year thanks to a drop in global inflation, which put more money in consumers’ pockets, the Commerce Ministry said on Tuesday.

Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, director of the ministry’s Trade Policy and Strategy Office, said exports in July alone were worth US$25.72 billion (938.28 billion baht), hitting the highest level since March 2022.

“Even if oil, gold and weapons are not included, Thai exports still expanded by 9.3% year on year,” he said.

Rising jobs and wages in importing countries have also contributed to the recovery of consumption, he said, which in turn has given Thai exports a positive spin.