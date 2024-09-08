Revenue Department to push for global minimum tax

Natthaphat Tanboon-ek, chief financial officer of WHA Corporation, said in a seminar organised by the Stock Exchange of Thailand in August that GMT is among measures to ensure equality in attracting foreign direct investment (FDI).

He expects many countries to offer subsidies or non-tax measures to attract foreign investors. He also expects GMT to benefit Thailand and Vietnam in maintaining FDI market share.

Thailand has advantages in strategic location, transport and digital infrastructure, financial system, hospitals and international schools, he explained.

He added that the aforementioned factors, as well as collaboration between public and private agencies, are essential for attracting FDI.

Natthaphat expects business relocation to the Southeast Asia region to remain in the next three to five years, including Thailand.

Both old and new businesses that would move to Thailand include automobiles, electronics, electrical appliances, electric vehicles and data centres, he explained.

He said the number of Chinese investors who invested in WHA industrial estates has increased significantly. Chinese investors have become the company’s No 2 investors after Japanese investors, he added.